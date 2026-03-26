Can cranberry juice reduce UTI? Urologist explains what works and what does not

How does it begin? It starts when bacteria enter the urinary tract. The doctor explained that once bacteria take this route, they can multiply within the tract, leading to an infection.

Before we evaluate cranberry juice's efficacy, let's first understand how to identify a urinary tract infection. As per the urologist, the common signs include a burning sensation while urinating, a frequent urge to urinate, discomfort/pain in your pelvic area, and sometimes fever.

We asked Dr Manas Ranjan Pradhan, senior consultant – urology at Manipal Hospital, Bhubaneswar, to break down whether cranberry juice can help prevent UTIs and to separate medical facts from popular misconceptions.

Cranberry juice , prepared from tarty cranberries, is a refreshing drink. It is also associated with several potential health benefits, which have helped it carve a place among daily wellness beverages. Among these, its link to urinary tract health has also been discussed, but how much of it is true needs to be put under scrutiny. With so many home remedies surging at an exponential rate, thanks to social media, it is critical to differentiate between fact and fiction.

People have an innate tendency to seek natural alternatives before turning to medication, with home remedies being widely preferred for their ‘natural’ appeal. This inclination may arise from a halo effect, where anything seen as natural automatically means it is healthy and good. But not all the time, this principle will work. For cranberry juice, the urologist also shared a nuanced take.

“Cranberry juice may help protect the urinary tract from certain types of bacteria by preventing them from sticking to the walls of the bladder,” Dr Pradhan explained, revealing how it may intervene in the early stages of UTI development. He added that when consumed appropriately, it may also help reduce the chance of developing an infection.

But here's the oversight which the doctor drew attention to, a common mistake: “Cranberry juice should not be used to treat an existing urinary tract infection.” Since UTI is a bacterial infection, he noted, any juice cannot be the replacment of medical treatment or prescribed antibiotic medications, especially when someone has an active urinary tract infection.



How does that hold up in regard to mitigating risk factors? “Regularly drinking cranberry juice will not provide any assurance that you will not get a urinary tract infection (UTI),” the urologist shared a reality check for everyone.



Since cranberry juice has a limited preventive role, how does the UTI management actually work? “The best methods to manage and prevent urinary tract infections (UTIs) are drinking sufficient water to stay hydrated, practising good hygiene, and getting your physician's advice or assistance quickly if you start noticing symptoms of a UTI,” Dr Pradhan emphasised. These foundational steps ensure that the infection's chances are curbed, along with its severity. High time, the narrative takes a different path and focuses more on daily habits, instead of one single home remedy.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.