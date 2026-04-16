Therapist shares 5 reasons why it is difficult to end long-term relationships: ‘Losing them is losing a chunk of you’

Any person who has ever broken up after a long-term relationship is aware of exactly how difficult the experience can be. It is not something that one may easily put into words. If someone describes it as their heart being wrenched out of their chest and stomped upon in front of their eyes, it might be a tad dramatic, but not entirely untrue. Letting go after a long-term relationship hurts both partners. (Unsplash)

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But as it so happens, initiating a break-up after a long-term relationship is also a terrifying prospect. And while an individual who has experienced both can testify that it is very different from the pain of being broken up with, the pain is real nonetheless.

Taking to Instagram on April 15, Jeff Guenther, a licensed professional counsellor based in Portland, shared five science-backed reasons to explain why the common act is always this difficult, even when a person knows in their mind why they need to break up.