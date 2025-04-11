Suchitra Krishnamoorthi says her daughter was 'terribly affected' during divorce with Shekhar Kapur: I’ve failed a lot

Actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi has opened up about how her divorce with filmmaker Shekhar Kapur affected their daughter Kaveri Kapur. Speaking with News18, Suchitra said that she was could have been "more regulated and in control of my own emotions". (Also Read | Suchitra Krishnamoorthi slams astrologer for disturbing predictions about Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor) Shekhar Kapur's ex-wife, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, spoke about her daughter Kaveri Kapur.

How Suchitra Krishnamoorthi's divorce impacted her daughter

Suchitra recalled how her divorce with Shekhar Kapur with Kaveri was difficult for Kaveri. She said that she shouldn't have been "so emotionally volatile". “It was very hard for Kaveri. She was terribly affected. If I was more regulated and in control of my own emotions and cleverer rather than being so emotionally volatile, I would’ve never subjected her to that. She didn’t deserve it. No child deserves that kind of negative exposure. Every child loves their parents equally. For her to even see that rift in the press and hear things through her friends is very unfair," Suchitra said.

Suchitra recalls traumatic period

She also spoke about how she was bothered during the court hearings. Suchitra said, “I used to be in the court and then suddenly, I would see the paparazzi trying to take a picture and then I would get calls as to what’s going on. I would just tell that it’s none of their business and I would only talk about it when I want to. There are things that you can’t avoid unless you’re as regulated and calm as the Buddha so that nothing external can disturb you. In that sense, I’ve failed a lot. I’m too volatile. I don’t know if that’s a flaw but that’s just who I am."

About Suchitra's family, career

Suchitra and Shekhar tied the knot in 1997. They welcomed Kaveri in 2001. Suchitra and Shekhar divorced eight years after their marriage.

She starred in many films, such as Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1991), Jazbaat and Vaade Iraade (1994), My Wife's Murder (2005), and Aag (2007). She was also part of Karma Aur Holi and Rann (2009), Mittal v/s Mittal (2010), Romeo Akbar Walter (2019) and Old Couple (2022,) among many others. She has also starred in Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada films.