Tuesday, Mar 11, 2025
Suchitra Krishnamoorthi slams astrologer for disturbing predictions about Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor

BySugandha Rawal
Mar 11, 2025 05:20 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan's Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa co-star Suchitra took to social media to slam the astrologer. She described his predictions as "utterly appalling”.

Actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi has strongly condemned an astrologer for making disturbing predictions about several Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Also read: Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi says she is ‘exhausted’ talking about Shah Rukh Khan

Earlier, on March 7, Suchitra had urged for a ban on such content.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi slams astrologer's 'appalling' predictions

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, astrologer Sushil Kumaar Singh claimed that Shah Rukh and Salman would die at the age of 67, and also predicted Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s divorce within a year and a half.

Shah Rukh's Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa co-star Suchitra took to social media to slam the astrologer. She described the astrologer's predictions as "utterly appalling”.

On Monday, she posted, “Tweeted earlier abt Astrologers predicting rubbish & misinformation abt celebrities. Was horrified to see some astrologer named Susheel whatever spout vile gossip & doomsday predictions on the #sidharthkannan show a while ago - including deaths & breakups of our most loved stars. Talk show hosts must be more responsible before spreading so much hate & negativity. As if to reiterate my take on quack astrologers - got this timely google alert on my own horoscope today. The astrologer even had my birth date wrong !! - i am november born not March”.

A screengrab of Suchitra's tweet.

Earlier, on March 7, Suchitra had urged for a ban on such content. She wrote, “All these doomsday astrologers on social media - predicting celebrity misfortune & even deaths !!! Shld be penalized for fear mongering. Utterly appalling. And so shld chat show hosts be shamed/banned for monetizing this charlatan bullshit for their own benefit. @sidkannan hope ur listening”.

What did the astrologer say

In the interview with Siddharth, astrologer Sushil claimed, “Salman Khan ko jald hi ek bahot badi bimari diagnosed hone wali hai, jiska naam nahi liya jaata. Salman aur Shah Rukh Khan ka ek hie saal mein demise hai. 67 ki age mein dono log dharti chhodenge. (Salman will be diagnosed with a big disease; we don't even take the name of it. Salman and Shah Rukh Khan will die in the same year. At the age of 67, they will leave the earth)."

