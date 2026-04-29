Turn your everyday cooking into a café-style experience with these 2 simple yet impressive recipes: Step-by-step process

Dahi ke Kabab is one of the popular North Indian vegetarian appetisers, often described as a soft, creamy, and melt-in-the-mouth delicacy. Chef Bishan Singh Negi, Executive Chef at DoubleTree By Hilton Gurugram Baani Square, shared the recipe that you can try at home.

Looking to level up your cooking? These handpicked recipes from popular restaurants will win over your guests. In conversation with HT Lifestyle, Chef Bishan Singh Negi, Executive Chef at DoubleTree By Hilton Gurugram Baani Square, and Sunil Dasila, Head Chef, Salt Cafe Noida and Delhi, have shared the recipes that you can try at home.

Ingredients required 200 g hung curd (yogurt)

50 g grated paneer

Two tbsp besan (gram flour)

Three tbsp breadcrumbs

One green chili, finely chopped

5 g raisins

5 g almonds, chopped

One tbsp fresh coriander, chopped

One tbsp fresh mint, chopped

½ tsp cumin powder

¼ tsp black pepper

¼ tsp garam masala

½ tsp salt Semolina (for coating)

150 ml oil (for shallow frying)

Method: Step 1: In a mixing bowl, combine hung curd, grated paneer, besan, breadcrumbs, green chili, raisins, almonds, coriander, and mint.

Step 2: Add cumin powder, black pepper, garam masala, and salt. Mix well to form a soft dough-like mixture.

Step 3: Divide the mixture into 6 equal portions and shape them into small patties.

Step 4: Lightly coat each patty with semolina.

Step 5: Heat oil in a pan over medium heat and shallow fry the patties for 3–4 minutes on each side, or until golden brown and crisp.

Step 6: Remove and place on a paper towel to absorb excess oil.

Serving Suggestion: Serve hot with mint chutney.

Watermelon feta garlic bruschetta Sunil Dasila, Head Chef, Salt Cafe Noida and Delhi, shared this delicious snack recipe that can be the highlight of your house parties.

Ingredients required Four pcs garlic bread (crispy)

Feta cheese (crumbled)

One to two tbsp mayonnaise

Two tbsp curd (hung/thick)

One tsp lemon juice

One tsp olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh parsley (finely chopped)

Watermelon (small cubes, seeds removed)