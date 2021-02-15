Recipe: Whip up Kesari Sheera, a superb semolina dessert, this Vasant Panchami

The Hindus dedicate Vasant Panchami to Saraswati who is considered to be the Goddess of speech, knowledge, music and art who provides voice, intelligence, force and glory. Yellow or basanti is believed to be Saraswati's favourite colour hence, all celebrations include a shade of yellow be it in decorations, attires or the worshippers and even food.

Among all the many dishes considered traditional to the celebration of this Spring festival, our favourite is Kesari Sheera. You’d be lying if you said you don’t drool at the thought of a celebratory feast.

With Vasant Panchami at our doorstep, bring wide smiles to the table by treating your family and friends to the dense and sweet Kesari Sheera which is a semolina dessert subtly flavoured with saffron, generously garnished with almonds and cashewnuts and every bit rich.

Ingredients:

Saffron 1 cup

Semolina a few strands

Milk 1 cup

Ghee 1/3 cup

Almonds slivered 5-6

Cashewnuts chopped 5-6

Raisins 5-6

Sugar 1/3 cup

Green cardamom powder 1/2 teaspoon

Method:

Dissolve saffron in a tablespoon of milk. Heat ghee in a kadai. Fry almonds, cashewnuts and raisins. Drain and keep aside.

Add rawa to the same ghee and roast it till it is golden brown. Heat remaining milk with one cup of water. When it comes to a boil add it to the roasted rawa.

Cook, stirring continuously, so that rawa separates out. Add soaked saffron, sugar and green cardamom powder. Mix well. Continue to cook till all the water has been absorbed.

Garnish with fried almonds, cashewnuts and raisins. Serve hot.

(Recipe: Sanjeev Kapoor, Instagram/sanjeevkapoor)

Vasant Panchami marks the beginning of Spring season in India and the blooming of the mustard flowers that resemble beds of yellow flowers when in full bloom. People wear yellow coloured clothes and also eat food that has the colour yellow in it (like khichdi) as yellow symbolises prosperity, optimism, energy and everything positive.

