Recipe: Whip up Kesari Sheera, a superb semolina dessert, this Vasant Panchami
- You’d be lying if you said you don’t drool at the thought of a celebratory feast. With Vasant Panchami at our doorstep, bring wide smiles to the table by treating your family and friends to a dense and sweet Kesari Sheera | Check recipe inside
The Hindus dedicate Vasant Panchami to Saraswati who is considered to be the Goddess of speech, knowledge, music and art who provides voice, intelligence, force and glory. Yellow or basanti is believed to be Saraswati's favourite colour hence, all celebrations include a shade of yellow be it in decorations, attires or the worshippers and even food.
Among all the many dishes considered traditional to the celebration of this Spring festival, our favourite is Kesari Sheera. You’d be lying if you said you don’t drool at the thought of a celebratory feast.
With Vasant Panchami at our doorstep, bring wide smiles to the table by treating your family and friends to the dense and sweet Kesari Sheera which is a semolina dessert subtly flavoured with saffron, generously garnished with almonds and cashewnuts and every bit rich.
Ingredients:
Saffron 1 cup
Semolina a few strands
Milk 1 cup
Ghee 1/3 cup
Almonds slivered 5-6
Cashewnuts chopped 5-6
Raisins 5-6
Sugar 1/3 cup
Green cardamom powder 1/2 teaspoon
Method:
Dissolve saffron in a tablespoon of milk. Heat ghee in a kadai. Fry almonds, cashewnuts and raisins. Drain and keep aside.
Add rawa to the same ghee and roast it till it is golden brown. Heat remaining milk with one cup of water. When it comes to a boil add it to the roasted rawa.
Cook, stirring continuously, so that rawa separates out. Add soaked saffron, sugar and green cardamom powder. Mix well. Continue to cook till all the water has been absorbed.
Garnish with fried almonds, cashewnuts and raisins. Serve hot.
(Recipe: Sanjeev Kapoor, Instagram/sanjeevkapoor)
Vasant Panchami marks the beginning of Spring season in India and the blooming of the mustard flowers that resemble beds of yellow flowers when in full bloom. People wear yellow coloured clothes and also eat food that has the colour yellow in it (like khichdi) as yellow symbolises prosperity, optimism, energy and everything positive.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe for Vasant Panchami 2021: Welcome Spring with rose and coconut burfi
- Check inside the recipe of rose and coconut burfi which is a super easy coconut dessert and can be prepared in less than half an hour this Vasant Panchami
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Chocoholics dig in to this Chocolate Truffle Tart on Valentine's Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Enjoy some Vanilla Pomegranate Mulled Wine this Valentine's Day 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Seared Scallops with Butternut Squash Risotto
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Valentine's Day special treat: No bake, chocolate almond and peanut butter cups
- This Valentine's Day, make your loved one feel special by making these almond and peanut butter cups for them. This delicious no bake recipe will become your all-time favourite. We can bet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Vegan Spaghetti and Lentil Meatballs for a health conscious V-day meal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Feel the love this Valentine's weekend with this lush Cupid's Cloud recipe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Simplicity is the new cool in the culinary world
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
V-Day? Relish the recipe of romance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Decadent Red Velvet Waffle Cookies to add colour to your Valentine's day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Deconstructed Banoffee Pie to sweeten your Valentine's Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Promise Day 2021: Commit to cooking healthy Air Fryer Orange Chicken for bae
- Promise Day 2021: What is love if not going out of comfort zones to surprise bae? If you too think the same, surprise your Valentine by cooking a Chinese food feast of Air Fryer Orange Chicken and make a heartfelt promise to always treat them to a healthy and gluten-free meal. Recipe inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Cute Teddy Bear cookies to brighten up your Valentine's Week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No bake chocolate and coconut love bites for your valentine on Teddy Day: Recipe
- Pamper your special someone by making these healthy and delicious love bites for them. Try this easy no-bake recipe that doesn't require a lot of ingredients.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chocolate Day 2021: 4-ingredient chocolate truffles for your loved ones, recipe
- Pamper your partner this Valentine's week and tell them how special they are to you by making their favourite chocolate desserts and what better occasion to do this than chocolate day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox