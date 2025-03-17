Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Prices of green chili triples in a week 125-150/kg

ByG Mohiuddin Jeddy
Mar 17, 2025 07:30 AM IST

NAVI MUMBAI: Green chilli prices have more than doubled due to low arrivals and heat, with wholesale rates reaching ₹45-75 and retail at ₹125-160 per kg.

NAVI MUMBAI: The prices of green chilli, an essential ingredient in Indian kitchens, have more than doubled in both the wholesale and retail markets, with little chance of a reduction soon. The price of lower quality green chilli in the wholesale Turbhe’s APMC market, which cost 20-30 per kg a week ago, have increased to 45 per kg. The price of good quality chilli has increased from 40 per kg to 75 per kg. In the retail market, the price has sharply risen from 40-50- per kg to 125 to 160 per kg, varying by the quality.

Workers work on Green Chilli packging at APMC Market, Vashi, Navi Mumbai. pic: Bachchan Kumar
Workers work on Green Chilli packging at APMC Market, Vashi, Navi Mumbai. pic: Bachchan Kumar

Businesses are blaming low arrivals compounded by heat for the price hike. Ram Yadav, a wholesaler, said, “We are getting chilli stock from Nagpur, Gujarat, Palghar, Karnataka etc and the arrivals have reduced by almost 40% as production has fallen. The rising temperature is causing most of the arriving stock to perish on the way. Due to the heat, the chilli is drying up, turning red, and the overall quality falling.” He said prices will not come down anytime soon, adding, “In fact, they could increase further.”

The stock retail shop owners purchase does not last long and are perishing at a much faster rate than usual, said Pradeep Sawant, a retailer in Vashi. To make up for the financial loss this causes, retailers have increased the price to almost three times of what it was just a couple of weeks ago, Sawant said. “Unlike other vegetables, people cannot really reduce the purchase of chilli as it is anyway not consumed in large quantities and hence the demand remains the same. People have no option but to buy at the increased price,” aid Sawant.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On