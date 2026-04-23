Don't like low-fat paneer? Chennai fitness coach shares other high-protein vegetarian options that can aid weight loss

In an Instagram video shared on April 22, the fitness coach notes, “Vegetarians eating low-fat paneer, I have a question for you. I understand you're eating it because you have to get enough protein, because you're trying to lose weight or get fit. But what is your long-term plan? Because I tried it last week when I had no other protein options and it was absolutely disgusting. It felt like I was chewing on leather. Guys, it's a choking risk. It's that dry.”

Raj Ganpath, a Chennai-based fitness coach with 18 years of experience, founder of the Slow Burn Method, co-founder and head coach at Quad Fitness, and author of Simple, Not Easy, is highlighting high-protein vegetarian options that can support weight loss – especially for those who don’t enjoy the taste of low-fat paneer.

Hitting your daily protein goals can be particularly challenging on a vegetarian diet, where options are often limited and repetitive. That’s why low-fat paneer tends to become a go-to – it’s high in protein, low in fat, and fits neatly into weight loss plans. But there’s a catch. For many, the taste and texture can feel far from enjoyable, sometimes bordering on rubbery and difficult to eat consistently. And when a key part of your diet feels like a chore, sticking to it in the long run becomes even harder.

The importance of a long-term plan Raj points out that vegetarians relying on low-fat paneer as a short-term weight-loss fix need to think beyond the immediate goal. Whether it’s finding ways to make it more enjoyable or gradually switching to alternatives that you genuinely like, the focus should be on building habits you can sustain long term. Because fitness isn’t about hitting a target weight and then abandoning everything that got you there – doing so often leads to regaining the weight. A realistic, enjoyable, and sustainable approach is what ultimately makes the difference.

The fitness coach explains, “If you're working towards a goal and you're thinking, I'll just do this for now, for the next two months, a few weeks, and then I can just go back to eating the way I was, it's not going to work. Because whatever it is that you're working towards, weight loss, fitness, whatever it is, it's not enough that you get there. Once you get there, you have to sustain those results. And to sustain those results, you have to sustain your effort. And that involves eating enough protein.”

More high-protein alternatives For a more sustainable approach, Raj recommends diversifying your protein sources rather than relying solely on low-fat paneer. He suggests incorporating options like tofu and tempeh, increasing your intake of lentils, and pairing meals with Greek yoghurt to create a more balanced, nutrient-rich diet. If you still find it difficult to meet your protein goals through food alone, adding a high-quality protein supplement can be a practical and effective option.

The fitness coach notes, “My suggestion is to mix it up. Have your low-fat paneer here. Sure, if you like it, but try some tofu. I know you don't like it, but try it. Please try some tempeh. I know it's new, but definitely try it. These two foods actually have a higher potential of becoming a regular part of your meals than this leather. Also, increase the amount of lentils you're eating and Greek yoghurt. And definitely supplement with a good protein powder because as a vegetarian, you don't have too many protein options.”

Raj emphasises that variety isn’t just helpful – it’s essential for a sustainable, long-term approach to nutrition. Mixing up your protein sources makes it far easier to consistently meet your goals, not just for a few weeks or months, but as a lifelong habit. The key is to build a routine that feels enjoyable and realistic – because if eating protein starts to feel like taking medicine, it’s unlikely to last.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.