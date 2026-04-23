Fitness coach shares a realistic weight loss plan that doesn’t involve fad diets or cardio marathons

Coach Kev highlights that you don’t need any magic pills, fad diets, or hours of cardio in the gym to lose belly fat . It’s all about making lifestyle changes.

Weight loss is one of the most talked about health issues these days, owing to the sedentary lifestyle and food choices. While social media is flooded with people sharing their drastic transformation, diet plans, meal preparations, and fad diet trends, it becomes a daunting task to trust on the one. Fitness Coach Kev took to X on April 22, 2026, to share a sustainable and practical method to lose weight. Here’s the breakdown of the weight loss plan you can consider.

Cut out alcohol completely Coach Kev emphasises avoiding alcohol at all costs. He mentions that alcohol is a fat-loss nightmare. When you drink, your body slows down fat-loss for 12-36 hours to prioritise the removal of alcohol. This will lead to slow recovery, lower energy, and worse sleep.

Small daily deficit of 500 calories According to Coach Kev, if your calorie deficit is too big, you will lose muscle, starve, and feel fatigued. He advises maintaining a total deficit of over 3,500 calories over the course of a week.

Every meal is protein-based Protein is non-negotiable when it comes to weight loss or body transformation. He said that protein meals will keep you full (despite a deficit), help you recover from the gym, help you build/maintain muscle, and ensure you don’t just lose “weight”, but FAT specifically.

Lifting over cardio “Cardio is great for heart health. But it’s an awful fat-loss approach,” said Coach Kev. he highlights that strength training will help ensure you maintain your muscle when dieting, ensuring you actually get leaner, and don’t turn “skinny fat.”

Obsess over your sleep Sleep is foundational and should not be ignored. It makes everything about fat-loss easier. According to Kev, here’s how you should ensure proper sleep:

Cold, pitch-black room

No food 3 hrs before bed

4g Glycine, 600mg L-Theanine

Same bed and wake time 7days/week

Tinted blue-light blockers after dark

Make it all sustainable by incorporating restaurants and fast food This is a misconception that a weight loss journey should not have a single bite of junk food. According to Coach Kev, if you want to lose weight sustainably, then make sure to incorporate junk food once in a while. So, you don’t crave and can maintain the routine in the long run.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.