Can an ab roller help reduce belly fat? Expert explains how this fitness tool works and the results you can expect

Reducing belly fat isn’t about one quick fix it requires consistent workouts, the right diet, and an effective fitness tool. When it comes to belly fat exercises, you may have come across a popular fitness tool, the ab roller. Experts suggest understanding its proper use, benefits, and overall effectiveness before adding it to your routine. Ab roller for belly fat (Freepik)

While ab rollers won’t just directly target or “spot reduce” belly fat, they are also a powerful addition to your workouts. They help strengthen the core by engaging multiple muscle groups, including the abs, shoulders, arms, and even the legs. Over time, this improved core strength can support better posture, stability, and overall fitness, making your fat-loss journey more effective when combined with a balanced approach.

“The ab roller strengthens core muscles and improves posture and stability, but it cannot specifically reduce belly fat. Fat loss happens across the whole body and requires a mix of a balanced diet, cardio, and full-body exercise,” Dr Vijay S. Pandey, Bariatric Surgeon at Max Super Speciality Hospital, tells HealthShots.