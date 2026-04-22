How to Make Adai Dosa, a Mixed Lentil South Indian Breakfast Rich in Protein

Adai dosa is a South Indian mixed lentil dosa made with rice, chana dal, toor dal, moong dal, urad dal, red chillies, and curry leaves. The dosa turns crisp at the edges and soft in the centre, making it very different from a regular dosa. How to Make Adai Dosa (Freepik)

Adai dosa comes from Tamil Nadu and has been made in many homes for years as a filling breakfast or dinner. Unlike plain dosa batter, adai uses several dals mixed together, which gives the dish a richer texture and more protein. The batter does not need long fermentation, so it can be prepared faster.

Each lentil used in adai dosa adds something useful. Chana dal and toor dal give protein and fibre, while moong dal and urad dal make the dosa softer. Rice helps hold the batter together and gives a crisp texture. Curry leaves, ginger, and green chillies add flavour without making the dosa very heavy.

Adai dosa is often called a protein-rich breakfast because one serving can give around 18 grams of protein. Lentils may help support muscle health and steady energy. Fibre from the dals may also help digestion and keep breakfast lighter. A small amount of sesame oil or ghee can be used while cooking, and the dosa tastes great with coconut chutney, curd, or tomato chutney.

Crispy and Protein-Rich Adai Dosa Recipe for a Healthy South Indian Breakfast Adai dosa tastes earthy, mildly spicy, and rich because of the mix of lentils and rice. The dosa turns crisp around the edges and stays soft in the centre. Curry leaves and red chilli give extra flavour, while serving it with curd or chutney makes it feel lighter and more refreshing during summer.