Bedridden and broken but never alone: How dogs' loyalty, selfless love inspired this man to launch pet nutrition company

In 2008, Karan Gupta found himself bedridden and facing a long, agonising recovery from the first of many major hip joint replacement surgeries necessitated by a congenital bone condition. Through the hardships, he never imagined that the most defining relationship of his life would begin in pain.

Dogs have long been called man's best friend . For Karan Gupta, his best friend, his dog didn't just offer comfort; he became a guardian and a source of motivation that led him not only to build a pet food company (Goofy Tails) but also to start India’s first free consulting website for pet owners (petclubindia.com).

Years before Goofy Tails existed, before business plans or nutritional dog foods, there was just a quiet room, a broken body, and a dog who refused to leave his side. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Karan Gupta, co-founder of Goofy Tails, shared his journey from fighting a congenital bone condition to building a pet nutrition company inspired by his dogs, highlighting how a bond between a pet parent and their pet transcends human emotions.

Karan had spent much of his life fighting a congenital bone condition. However, in 2008, the fight had taken everything out of him: multiple surgeries, knees, hips, and even a shoulder replacement, and intense pain in his legs that had him bedridden for months. Even sitting felt impossible – while he lay still, trapped in his own body.

It was his pet dog who became the light during this dark period of his life, staying by his side through the pain and troubles. Sharing an incident which shaped his bond with his pet and also led to him dedicating his career to shaping India's pet scene, Karan said, “My dog, I don't know how they sense it, he used to come and sleep between both my legs so that I don't join my leg and howl in pain. Once, I was going from my room to the toilet... and I fell down. Immediately...he came in between me and the floor to lessen the impact. He would constantly be just next to me all the time.”

Once, when Karan was bedridden, his dog accidentally caused him pain, and he felt immediate remorse. “He did not leave my side and eat food, he did not even move one second…you could see tears in his eyes…so much so that he stopped eating food. I had to feed him on the bed with my hand so that he at least eats. That incident actually moved me a lot.”