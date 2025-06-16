Fitness trainer shares 5 exercises for good hip joint health to undo the damage of long hours sitting at work

The hip joint is one of the most important joints, primarily responsible for torso and lower body movements, as well as overall body balance and posture. All in all, it is a critical joint for movement. However, with a sedentary lifestyle, sitting hunched over at a desk in poor posture for long periods can make the hip joint very stiff, frequently causing lower back pain. A little hip mobility work and stretching exercises may help reduce the hip stiffness and undo the damage caused by prolonged sitting by keeping it agile. Sitting for long hours can hurt your hip joints.(Shutterstock)

London-based fitness trainer, Ruben De Monte, took to Instagram on June 15 and shared 5 stretching exercises that help ease tight hips and improve mobility. Moreover, as he described, the set of exercises is also suitable for runners, athletes for a quick warm-up.

5 exercises for good hip mobility

As Ruben shared, one minute for each exercise, and then repeat the entire sequence 3 times, making the routine a total of 15 minutes.

The series consists of:

Quad + ankle stretch

Squat to fold

Squat + side bend

Hip flexor stretch

Groin stretch

This set of exercises targets different areas of the lower body, all ultimately benefiting the hip joint. Whether it’s loosening the hamstrings with the help of squats or stretching the side muscles (obliques) with side bends, each movement in the exercises actively enhances flexibility, reduces stiffness, and supports better hip mobility over time. Additionally, not only does a good set of exercises keep the joint agile, but it also prevents the risk of injury.

When hip pain becomes severe, what is it and what to do then

However, hip pain can also become extreme and severe, affecting day-to-day functions and movements. One of the conditions that falls under the umbrella of hip pain is hip impingement, which occurs when there is unusual contact between the femur and the pelvis during movement. This causes severe pain in the lower back.

In an earlier interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Aashish Arbat, Orthopedic and Joint Replacement Surgeon at Jehangir Multispeciality Hospitals in Pune, shared when one should visit a doctor because of hip impingement. He said, “The symptoms are a clicking or popping sensation during movement, particularly when engaging in activities like squatting or sitting cross-legged, discomfort while performing any activities, hip pain while walking, stiffness in the hip and groin, lower back pain, and inability to flex the hip. One should consult the doctor after experiencing these symptoms.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.