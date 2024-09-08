Hip impingement or femoroacetabular impingement (FAI) happens when the hip joint tends to experience unusual contact between the femur and the pelvis during movement. One can have excruciating pain and limited range of motion and this condition is not only seen in athletes but even in people of all age groups. Clicking, popping and hip pain? It could be hip impingement. Here’s what to do to prevent serious joint damage (File Photo)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Aashish Arbat, Orthopedic and Joint Replacement Surgeon at Jehangir Multispeciality Hospitals in Pune, explained, “This condition develops slowly and can become severe as time passes by. This condition will impact one’s quality of life and interfere with his/her ability to perform daily chores with ease. It can cause immense distress to the individual suffering from this condition.”

He elaborated, “Many lifestyle factors also contribute to this condition. For example, repetitive motions common in sports like soccer can exacerbate wear on the joint's cartilage, while sedentary habits may weaken supporting muscles around the hip, increasing vulnerability. This condition is also considered as one of the causes of early osteoarthritis of the hip, particularly in those under 45.”

The causes:

Hip impingement can make one uncomfortable by affecting mobility. Dr Aashish Arbat revealed, “This condition is seen due to the anatomical variation that involves an irregular shape of the femoral head or acetabulum, which leads to abnormal contact between the hip joint surfaces during movement. Genetics, high-impact sports causing repetitive hip flexion and rotation lead to this condition. Moreover, biomechanical imbalances in muscular strength and flexibility can put excessive stress on the hip joint aggravating structural problems and causing this condition.”

The symptoms:

Dr Aashish Arbat shared, “The symptoms are a clicking or popping sensation during movement, particularly when engaging in activities like squatting or sitting cross-legged, discomfort while performing any activities, hip pain while walking, stiffness in the hip and groin, lower back pain, and inability to flex the hip. One should consult the doctor after experiencing these symptoms.”

The diagnosis:

According to Dr Aashish Arbat, the surgeon will take down your medical history and conduct a physical examination. You will be asked to get an X-ray, MRI, or CT scan done to check the detailed structure of the hip joints. The treatment will be imitated after the diagnosis is confirmed.

The treatment:

This condition is managed by adopting a multidisciplinary approach to address both the symptoms and the underlying biomechanical issues causing discomfort to the patient. Dr Aashish Arbat pointed out, “Medication and rest are advised to the patient. Physical therapy is important and customized for the patient to improve flexibility, strength, and range of motion in the hip joint. Severe cases may require arthroscopy that relieves pain and enhances mobility and overall quality of life. During this surgery, the surgeon manages structural issues, such as bone spurs or labral tears, with remarkable precision. This minimally invasive surgery leads to less postoperative discomfort and faster recovery times compared to traditional open surgeries, making it an appealing option for those who wish to return to their routines without any further trouble.”

He concluded, “By identifying and correcting malformations, before they lead to severe arthritis or chronic damage, surgeons can preserve the joint function of the patient. This surgery is safe and there is minimal blood loss, lower risk of complications, doesn’t cause any trauma to the joint, and is done on an out-patient basis. This surgery can delay or help one avoid hip replacement and one will be able to improve his/her quality of life.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.