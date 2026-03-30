Chef Kunal Kapur's delicious grilled tofu recipe can boost your daily protein intake: See full healthy veg snack recipe

As the demand for plant-based protein continues to rise, chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur has shared a game-changing recipe that proves healthy eating doesn’t have to be bland. His grilled tofu skewers marinated with basil offer a sophisticated, nutrient-dense alternative to traditional snacks, making it easier than ever to meet daily protein goals. Also read | Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's 5 high protein veg recipes for fitness enthusiasts: South Indian beetroot quinoa pachadi to salad Kunal Kapur's grilled tofu skewers offer a gourmet twist on healthy eating, featuring a delicious marinade that enhances tofu's mild flavour. (Chefkunalkapur.com and Freepik)

Tofu, also called bean curd, is a powerhouse of complete protein, containing essential amino acids. However, many home cooks struggle with its mild flavour. Chef Kunal Kapur’s recipe solves this by utilising a rich, aromatic marinade that transforms the tofu into a gourmet treat.

The secret is in the marinade The standout feature of Chef Kapur’s recipe is the fusion of fresh herbs and creamy textures. The marinade combines low-fat hung yoghurt with a nutty cashew paste, providing a velvety base that clings to the tofu cubes. Freshly chopped basil leaves add a refreshing, peppery note, while ginger paste and red chilli powder provide a subtle warmth typical of Indian fusion cuisine. By letting the tofu rest in this mixture, the porous curd absorbs the complex flavours, ensuring every bite is seasoned to the core.

A guilt-free daily snack Fitness enthusiasts and vegetarians are constantly looking for ways to diversify their protein sources. This recipe is particularly appealing because it requires minimal oil and uses low-fat hung curd, keeping the calorie count in check. The cooking process is remarkably simple: once marinated and skewered, the tofu is quickly seared in a thick-bottomed pan until golden on all sides. Also read | Chef Kunal Kapur's high-protein instant kala chana masala recipe is perfect if you're looking for healthy Indian meals

Whether you are looking for a post-workout recovery snack or a light evening appetizer, chef Kunal Kapur’s grilled tofu is a testament to how simple ingredients can create a world-class, healthy meal. Here is his grilled basil tofu recipe with 15 minutes prep time (plus 1 hour marination) and 15 minutes cook time:

Ingredients 200 gm tofu cubes

Salt to taste

Black pepper powder to taste

1/2 cup basil leaves

1 1/2 tsp red chilli powder

Wooden skewers as required

Hung yoghurt (low-fat) 70 gm

2 tsp ginger paste

1 tablespoon cashew nut paste

2 tablespoon oil

Method Finely chop the basil leaves and mix with the rest of the ingredients except tofu to make a marinade.

Now apply the marinade to tofu, skewer it and let it rest for an hour.

Heat a thick bottom pan and drizzle little oil. Cook tofu on all sides and serve hot.