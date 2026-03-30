Chef Kunal Kapur's delicious grilled tofu recipe can boost your daily protein intake: See full healthy veg snack recipe
Chef Kunal Kapur shared a flavourful grilled tofu skewer recipe, combining basil and a rich marinade for a healthy protein-rich snack perfect for vegetarians.
As the demand for plant-based protein continues to rise, chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur has shared a game-changing recipe that proves healthy eating doesn’t have to be bland. His grilled tofu skewers marinated with basil offer a sophisticated, nutrient-dense alternative to traditional snacks, making it easier than ever to meet daily protein goals. Also read | Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's 5 high protein veg recipes for fitness enthusiasts: South Indian beetroot quinoa pachadi to salad
Tofu, also called bean curd, is a powerhouse of complete protein, containing essential amino acids. However, many home cooks struggle with its mild flavour. Chef Kunal Kapur’s recipe solves this by utilising a rich, aromatic marinade that transforms the tofu into a gourmet treat.
The secret is in the marinade
The standout feature of Chef Kapur’s recipe is the fusion of fresh herbs and creamy textures. The marinade combines low-fat hung yoghurt with a nutty cashew paste, providing a velvety base that clings to the tofu cubes. Freshly chopped basil leaves add a refreshing, peppery note, while ginger paste and red chilli powder provide a subtle warmth typical of Indian fusion cuisine. By letting the tofu rest in this mixture, the porous curd absorbs the complex flavours, ensuring every bite is seasoned to the core.
A guilt-free daily snack
Fitness enthusiasts and vegetarians are constantly looking for ways to diversify their protein sources. This recipe is particularly appealing because it requires minimal oil and uses low-fat hung curd, keeping the calorie count in check. The cooking process is remarkably simple: once marinated and skewered, the tofu is quickly seared in a thick-bottomed pan until golden on all sides. Also read | Chef Kunal Kapur's high-protein instant kala chana masala recipe is perfect if you're looking for healthy Indian meals
Whether you are looking for a post-workout recovery snack or a light evening appetizer, chef Kunal Kapur’s grilled tofu is a testament to how simple ingredients can create a world-class, healthy meal. Here is his grilled basil tofu recipe with 15 minutes prep time (plus 1 hour marination) and 15 minutes cook time:
Ingredients
200 gm tofu cubes
Salt to taste
Black pepper powder to taste
1/2 cup basil leaves
1 1/2 tsp red chilli powder
Wooden skewers as required
Hung yoghurt (low-fat) 70 gm
2 tsp ginger paste
1 tablespoon cashew nut paste
2 tablespoon oil
Method
Finely chop the basil leaves and mix with the rest of the ingredients except tofu to make a marinade.
Now apply the marinade to tofu, skewer it and let it rest for an hour.
Heat a thick bottom pan and drizzle little oil. Cook tofu on all sides and serve hot.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
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