Dipika Kakar shares health update after first immunotherapy session: ‘Experienced a lot of back pain…’

Actor Dipika Kakar, who recently began immunotherapy after doctors detected two new cysts during her ongoing liver cancer treatment, has shared a fresh health update with fans. In her latest vlog, Dipika revealed that she has been dealing with severe back pain and a mild fever following her first immunotherapy session. In 2025, Dipika Kakar revealed that she had stage 2 liver cancer, following which the actor underwent tumour-removal surgery.

Dipika shares health update In her latest YouTube vlog, Dipika shared a health update with fans, revealing that she underwent her first immunotherapy session during the first week of June. The actor opened up about her treatment journey and spoke about how she has been coping since beginning the therapy.

The actor also opened up about the difficult period her family has been navigating after Shoaib Ibrahim’s father was hospitalised in the last week of May following a brain haemorrhage.

Dipika said, “Last few days since papa was hospitalised have been very difficult because I also simultaneously had scans, and my immunotherapy started. As for my health update, we have had one infusion of double immunotherapy. The next one will happen soon. My immunotherapy will happen through IV, and there are no side effects as such as of now. When such heavy drugs go into your body, you do feel lethargic. I experienced a lot of back pain. I also got a mild fever. The reports are normal, so these side effects are not due to the medicine.

She added, “Going forward, immunotherapy will continue, and blood tumor markers and scans will have to be done. Meanwhile, we also ran other blood tests to deeply study the cancer. We did too many things, and all of it has been the toughest for Shoaib. He has already been very stressed about me, and when papa had this, it was very difficult for him. Please keep supporting him; he needs it the most right now. He is strongly facing all of it. When I had my first immunotherapy, he wanted to stay by my side. He is going through the toughest phase right now. I always stood by him in the hospital, but this time I couldn’t because of my health. We also have to give time to Ruhaan. These are testing times, and we are hopeful that it will all be well.”

Shoaib also spoke about Dipika’s health in the vlog, revealing that her next immunotherapy is on July 2, and before that, she will have blood tests where the couple will find out how much the first session has worked.