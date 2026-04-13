Shoaib Ibrahim admits getting health anxiety over Dipika Kakar’s cyst recurrence: 'I feel a constant sense of worry'

In his latest vlog, Shoaib revealed how the last week went in hospital visits and taking second opinions, because of which he couldn't make a vlog. Shoaib revealed going to the Tata Memorial Hospital to take a second opinion on the line of treatment for Dipika's condition. Shoaib explained that they are trying to find the cause of recurring cyst and revealed that doctors have suggested a few more tests and an MRI.

Television actor Dipika Kakar has been undergoing treatment for her liver cancer since May 2025. Recently, a 1.3 mm cyst was detected, following which she underwent surgery in February. Since then, she has been in her recovery phase. Now, her husband and actor Shoaib Ibrahim has talked about feeling stressed about Dipika's condition and revealed taking second opinions from other hospitals.

Shoaib admitted feeling anxious because of Dipika's condition and said, "For the past 10–12 days, I haven’t been vlogging much. There are two reasons. First, there isn’t really anything new to show or tell, mostly just hospital visits, doctor consultations, and the same routine. I don’t want to bore you all by repeating the same things every day, like ‘we’re going to the hospital again today.’ I’d rather share everything together after a few days."

He added, "And secondly, ever since her second relapse, I’ve started experiencing health anxiety not about myself, but about Dipika. I feel a constant sense of worry. Even if something very small happens, I get anxious. I don’t really show it to her, though. Like if she’s sleeping at night and mentions slight pain in her leg, I get really worried internally, thinking if everything is okay or not."

Earlier, in her vlog, Dipika had talked about how the recurrence of the cyst has left her shaken and anxious and said, "The recurrence that happened with the 1.3 cm cyst has shaken me. I am a little scared now that it shouldn't happen again. I have started dieting, but I feel anxious. One thing I have understood is that we ladies are stronger than we think we are. Our bodies are so complex; handling that daily is worth saluting."