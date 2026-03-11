Dipika Kakar breaks down in tears as Shoaib Ibrahim mentions upcoming blood tests: ‘Jo hona hai woh hoga’

Shoaib then reminded Dipika that she was due for blood tests after Eid. At this moment, Dipika started getting emotional and was then seen wiping away tears from her face. Shoaib said, “Bohot strong rehti hain ye, but sometimes wo saari baatein… ab jab maine bola 4 hafte baad tests hain… toh woh sochke (She is very strong but sometimes it all weighs down. Now that I mentioned the tests she was reminded of that).”

In the new vlog, Shoaib shared that Dipika had a few dull days due to her new diet and routine. He said, “Dipika has been put on a new diet; she has a routine. She now wakes up at 7 am, goes for a walk, and is not allowed to eat anything after 7 pm.” Dipika then said that she would really want to make some recipe vlogs for her channel, which she has not been able to do this time. Shoaib wondered if that would be possible because it would require her to stand for a long time.

Actor Dipika Kakar has been open about battling a health setback months after her liver cancer treatment. She and her husband, and actor Shoaib Ibrahim , share details about their daily life and more on their YouTube channels. In the new video shared on Shoaib's channel, Dipika became emotional when Shoaib mentioned that in the coming weeks, she will again have to undergo blood tests. (Also read: Shoaib Ibrahim gives health update of Dipika Kakar, reveals her cyst removal surgery went well: ‘Thode pain me hai’ )

‘Ek darr baith gaya hain’ Dipika added, “Abhi ek darr baith gaya hain iss baar ke baad. Aap sab bhi yahi kehte ho yakin hain. Har waqt dil se yahi dua nikalti hain aagey sab thik ho but its fine hum sab ko pata hain jo hona hain woh hoga. Koi baat nahi (Now the fear has settled somewhere deep in me. I know all of you tell me to keep faith and I hope it all goes fine but we all know that what is in destiny will happen. So it does not matter).”

A few weeks ago, Dipika and Shoaib celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary. She underwent surgery a few days ago for the cyst removal, which went well.

Dipika has been battling stage 2 liver cancer for the past few months. In June 2025, the Sasural Simar Ka actor underwent tumour-removal surgery as part of her ongoing treatment.

Since then, Dipika has been using her YouTube channel to document her health journey, sharing her experiences with chemotherapy, her emotional highs and lows, and her gradual steps toward recovery. Both she and Shoaib regularly post updates on their respective vlogs, keeping fans closely connected and informed.