Shoaib Ibrahim gives health update of Dipika Kakar, reveals her cyst removal surgery went well: ‘Thode pain me hai’

Shoib took to his Instagram Stories to write, “Allah ke karam se aur aapki sabki duaon se Dippi' procedure is done. All went well. She is also doing fine bas thode pain mein hai, but nothing to worry. Thank you once again for all your prayers (Due to the blessings of the Almighty and all of your prayers, Dipika's procedure is done. She is in a little pain for the time being).”

Actor Shoaib Ibrahim revealed a few days ago that his wife, actor Dipika Kakar, is once again battling a health setback months after her liver cancer treatment. He had shared that Dipika has now developed a cyst in her stomach and will soon be hospitalised for another surgery. On Tuesday, Shoaib posted a new YouTube vlog documenting the journey and, in the midst of it, also celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary. He then gave a health update, sharing that the surgery went well.

Shoaib also posted a new vlog on his YouTube channel to share a glimpse of how they kept things simple during Ramadan, and broke their fast together. Shoaib and Dipika prepared all the food together and in the kitchen shared a cute moment when he wished her a happy anniversary.

The two left for the hospital the next day. Dipika was seen waiting on her hospital bed, with Shoaib for company. Later, he updated that the procedure went well and that the doctor has kept her under observation after the cyst was removed.