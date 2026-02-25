Shoaib Ibrahim gives health update of Dipika Kakar, reveals her cyst removal surgery went well: ‘Thode pain me hai’
Shoaib Ibrahim shared a new YouTube blog to share how they celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary amid the recent health scare.
Actor Shoaib Ibrahim revealed a few days ago that his wife, actor Dipika Kakar, is once again battling a health setback months after her liver cancer treatment. He had shared that Dipika has now developed a cyst in her stomach and will soon be hospitalised for another surgery. On Tuesday, Shoaib posted a new YouTube vlog documenting the journey and, in the midst of it, also celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary. He then gave a health update, sharing that the surgery went well.
What Shoib shared
Shoib took to his Instagram Stories to write, “Allah ke karam se aur aapki sabki duaon se Dippi' procedure is done. All went well. She is also doing fine bas thode pain mein hai, but nothing to worry. Thank you once again for all your prayers (Due to the blessings of the Almighty and all of your prayers, Dipika's procedure is done. She is in a little pain for the time being).”
Shoaib also posted a new vlog on his YouTube channel to share a glimpse of how they kept things simple during Ramadan, and broke their fast together. Shoaib and Dipika prepared all the food together and in the kitchen shared a cute moment when he wished her a happy anniversary.
The two left for the hospital the next day. Dipika was seen waiting on her hospital bed, with Shoaib for company. Later, he updated that the procedure went well and that the doctor has kept her under observation after the cyst was removed.
Dipika's battle with cancer
Dipika has been battling stage 2 liver cancer for the past few months. In June 2025, the Sasural Simar Ka actor underwent tumour-removal surgery as part of her ongoing treatment.
Since then, Dipika has been using her YouTube channel to document her health journey, sharing her experiences with chemotherapy, her emotional highs and lows, and her gradual steps toward recovery. Both she and Shoaib regularly post updates on their respective vlogs, keeping fans closely connected and informed.
