Austin Metcalf grave: Photos of people urinating spark outrage after Karmelo Anthony trial; ‘What kind of person…’

“There’s a new disturbing social media trend of BLM activists posting edited images of themselves urinating on Austin’s grave. You can’t get much lower than this,” a right-wing page on X noted.

The photos, doing the rounds now, show Black people urinating on Metcalf's grave and appear to be AI-generated. However, they have sparked outrage among the dead teen's supporters, as the case has taken on racial overtones.

Several photos showing people allegedly urinating on Austin Metcalf 's grave have surfaced online after Karmelo Anthony was found guilty of the fatal stabbing in Frisco. The incident had taken place after an altercation between Metcalf and Anthony at the high school track meet in the Texas city last year.

Many also shared the photos individually and made their opinions clear.

Urinating on Austin Metcalf's grave: Alleged photos spark ire A person sharing one such photo wrote “Karmelo Anthony murders Austin Metcalf. His supporters respond by literally pissing on the kid’s grave. This is the America some people are fighting to protect.”

While social media claims were that an individual by the name of Trishaun Johnson was behind the posts, this could not be independently verified. The Instagram handle – onebigrichfolkz74 – from which the offensive photo was posted has now been taken down.

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Meanwhile, others who posted such photos were also called out online. “Mari Hicks posted a photograph of herself pretending to urinate on the grave of Austin Metcalf, a 17-year-old boy who was murdered and whose memory should be treated with basic human decency. What kind of person mocks and desecrates the final resting place of a murdered child?,” another page noted, sharing a screenshot of the alleged offender's social media post.

Yet another person shared a story put up by the now defunct onebigrichfolkz74 profile, which appeared to show another person urinating on Metcalf's grave. ‘Mfs jus uh pissin on dat mfer ain it’, the profile had allegedly written as the caption to the picture.

Austin Metcalf's family has reportedly received death threats, even as Anthony was sentenced to 35 years in jail for the fatal stabbing. While Metcalf's lawyers argued that Anthony had carried out a sneak attack, the accused's counsel tried to present it as a case of self defense, which they argued was brought on when the 17-year-old confronted Anthony and asked him to leave the school tent since the latter was from a different school.

Metcalf's father, Jeff, also reportedly said that the case was never about race, despite protesters on both sides making race the issue. White supremacist Nick Fuentes, meanwhile, slammed the victim's father for his statements. “Did black people condemn this vicious act of human evil against another human? No. They raised $800K to defend the murderer from accountability,” Fuentes said on his stream, referring to the now-defunct GiveSendGo which raised over $600,000 for Anthony and his family.