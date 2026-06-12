What Austin Metcalf's father Jeff Metcalf, said after Karmelo Anthony's sentencing: ‘Case was never about…’

Jeff Metcalf says no prison sentence could bring back his son, Austin Metcalf. However, he says a major burden was lifted from his shoulders after a Texas jury convicted Karmelo Anthony of murder and sentenced him to 35 years in prison.

Speaking publicly for the first time since the verdict, Austin Metcalf's father, Jeff Metcalf described a sense of peace he had not felt in more than a year.(Collin County, x/AMetcal)

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Speaking publicly for the first time since the verdict, Metcalf described a sense of peace he had not felt in more than a year.

Anthony, 19, was convicted of the fatal stabbing of Austin Metcalf during a high school track meet in 2025. Prosecutors argued Anthony intentionally killed Austin, while the defense sought a lesser outcome. The jury ultimately returned a murder conviction and imposed a 35-year sentence on June 9.

"I felt like one million pounds had been lifted off my shoulders," Jeff Metcalf told CBS News Texas. He said the conclusion of the trial allowed him to begin the healing process after 14 months of grief and uncertainty.

Read more: Is there video of the Karmelo Anthony incident? What jurors were shown at the trial

"What killed me was the bodycam footage…"

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{{^usCountry}} During the sentencing phase, Metcalf delivered a victim impact statement directed at Anthony. He later revealed that he had spent months writing notes in preparation for that moment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the sentencing phase, Metcalf delivered a victim impact statement directed at Anthony. He later revealed that he had spent months writing notes in preparation for that moment. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Jeff Metcalf was restricted by a gag order that the judge put in place during the murder trial. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jeff Metcalf was restricted by a gag order that the judge put in place during the murder trial. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He described grief as more than sadness in his victim impact statement, calling it "rage" that followed the loss of his son. He said to Anthony, “You failed yourself. You failed your parents. You failed society. You don't belong in this community.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He described grief as more than sadness in his victim impact statement, calling it "rage" that followed the loss of his son. He said to Anthony, “You failed yourself. You failed your parents. You failed society. You don't belong in this community.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He further explained to CBS the turmoil he faced for 14 months of the murder trial. “What killed me was the bodycam footage when I could hear Hunter screaming, ‘Oh, God, oh, God. My brother, my twin,’” Jeff said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further explained to CBS the turmoil he faced for 14 months of the murder trial. “What killed me was the bodycam footage when I could hear Hunter screaming, ‘Oh, God, oh, God. My brother, my twin,’” Jeff said. {{/usCountry}}

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He recalled feeling helpless as a parent while listening to his son's distress.

He further detailed the ordeal his family faced while the trial was going on, with death threats, doxxing and enduring the multiple swatting calls to his house.

“I would hope they take a look in the mirror. And if you have children and if it was your child who was murdered, would you like people dragging his name through the mud, making memes, making jokes, and just really vile comments?” Jeff expressed.

“Forgiveness was not for him. Forgiveness was for me”

Although Metcalf said Anthony deserved a life sentence, he also expressed some sympathy. He acknowledged that Anthony now faces decades behind bars.

“I'll even say this: I had a little bit of sorrow because I'm human. And that poor boy is fixing to experience a life that I would not wish upon anyone,” Jeff told the news outlet.

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He expressed that the sentencing brought him peace. He said, “Forgiveness was not for him. Forgiveness was for me. So I don't carry the rage, the hate, and that around; it will eat me up like cancer.”

Still, he indicated he plans to oppose any future parole request if given the opportunity.

Read more: Karmelo Anthony girlfriend: Valeria Perez breaks silence after sentencing, ‘Hold your head high, my sweet boy’

“This case was never about race”

The case generated significant discussion about race, particularly online. However, Jeff rejected suggestions that race motivated the confrontation between Austin and Anthony.

"This case was never about race," he said. He insisted the case should be viewed through the facts presented during the trial rather than broader political narratives. He criticized misinformation that circulated during the investigation and trial. He argued that false claims helped deepen divisions and intensified public hostility surrounding the case.

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“I mean, those are the same people that said he was jumped by four people. He had, his phone was broken. You're going to spin whatever story to try to keep yourself afloat.”

Anthony ought to have been given a life sentence. He stated that he will be present in some capacity to oppose Anthony's 17-year parole eligibility.

"If I'm still alive, yes, I will be there in person," he said. “If not, I am going to make a video. If I'm passed on, that can be played.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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