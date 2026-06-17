What is ‘Austin Bop’? Vile new TikTok trend has Karmelo Anthony supporters dancing, reenacting Austin Metcalf's murder

A disturbing new TikTok trend has emerged, where people dance to a song about Austin Metcalf’s death while reenacting the stabbing that killed him. The trend, being referred to as ‘Austin Bop’ emerged after Karmelo Anthony was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the 2025 murder of Metcalf. Karmelo Anthony supporters reenact Austin Metcalf's murder in new TikTok trend (Frisco Police Department, Meghan Prall Metcalf/Facebook )

The X account Right Angle News Network shared a compilation of such videos, writing, “Black Americans have started a trend called the “Austin Bop,” where they dance to a song made about Austin Metcalf’s death while reenacting the stabbing that claimed his life.”

In the videos, Karmelo Anthony supporters are seen making repeated thrusting and stabbing motions toward the chest to mock Metcalf’s murder.

An X account shared one such video, writing, “VILE: disgusting new TikTok trend called the “Austin Bop” has exploded among young black Karmelo Anthony supporters. They gleefully dance, with and without knives, while making repeated thrusting and stabbing motions toward the chest in a brazen mockery of a teenage boy’s brutal murder, often adding laughing emojis to their videos. This isn’t edgy content. This is straight-up demonic celebration of violence. Thug culture remains one of the most toxic, self-destructive forces rotting the black community from within. It glorifies murder, mocks victims, and turns human tragedy into dance challenges.”

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“DEVELOPING: This new song called Austin Bop (stabbing my chest) was released with a cover that says it is by “Austin Metcalf” is going viral,” one account wrote, sharing a video.

“A song and TikTok dance called "Austin Bop" has emerged on social media, with Blacks mocking the fatal stabbing of Austin Metcalf,” another post reads.

Karmelo Anthony gained several supporters Anthony was accused of stabbing Metcalf to death during a rain delay at a high school track meet. Before the stabbing, which took place at Memorial High School in Frisco, Metcalf had reportedly asked Anthony, who is black, to leave the event since he did not attend that school. Metcalf was white.

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Anthony was transferred to the Wallace Pack Unit, near Houston, Texas, on June 10. He filed a notice of appeal following his conviction, according to court records.

Many people defended Anthony after the incident, and a GiveSendGo was launched for him. Anthony stabbed Metcalf during an alleged verbal dispute, and later claimed it was self-defense. He reportedly had no prior criminal history.