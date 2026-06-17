Who is Donna Robinson? Karmelo Anthony supporter fired from parole supervisor role over disturbing Austin Metcalf post

A Texas parole officer who supported Karmelo Anthony was fired after making a disturbing comment about Austin Metcalf. 35-year-old Donna Murray Robinson lost her job with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice after sharing a Facebook post about the divisive trial. Karmelo Anthony supporter fired from parole supervisor role over disturbing Austin Metcalf post (Collin County, x/AMetcal)

“I for one don’t give a fk about the family’s loss,” Robinson posted on her now-deleted account about Metcalf’s family, according to screenshots also obtained by the Daily Mail. “It’s about time these fkng [sic] bigots feel the pain that they have inflicted on other groups of people since the beginning of time!”

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“I’m just glad we didn’t have to bury another black child. Let them start burying some of theirs for a change. FK’em [sic] I said what I said,” she added.

She further said that Anthony would be “protected” in prison by fellow inmates.

Who is Donna Murray Robinson? Robinson is a Houston native who identified herself as a parole supervisor with TDCJ, per the New York Post.

She was fired after her posts caught her bosses’ attention, a department spokesperson told the Morning News. Working at TDCJ “carries significant public trust and requires decisions free from personal bias,” the statement reportedly said.

“These statements are incompatible with TDCJ policy and values. They demonstrate bias and a lack of the impartiality essential to the fair administration of justice in Texas,” the statement added. “Discriminatory or inflammatory conduct that erodes public confidence in the criminal justice system will not be tolerated.”

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Anthony was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the 2025 murder of Metcalf. He was accused of stabbing Metcalf to death during a rain delay at a high school track meet. Before the stabbing, which took place at Memorial High School in Frisco, Metcalf had reportedly asked Anthony, who is black, to leave the event since he did not attend that school. Metcalf was white.

Anthony was transferred to the Wallace Pack Unit, near Houston, Texas, on June 10. He filed a notice of appeal following his conviction, according to court records.