IIT Bombay denies director Shireesh Kedare's resignation amid uproar over student suicide

Amid uproar over the death of a second-year BTech student, IIT Bombay has denied reports regarding the registration of its director, Shireesh Kedare. In a statement on Monday, the Indian Institute of Technology stated that reports regarding Kedare's resignation were “false.” IIT Bombay main gate (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO) (HT_PRINT)

IIT Bombay also issued an apology on Monday regarding its statement over the death of the student.

“We apologise for the statements contained in our earlier communication concerning the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate demise of Sahil. The details and circumstances leading up to the incident remain subject to investigation by the appropriate authorities. In view of the ongoing investigation, it was inappropriate to have set out or characterised details relating to the events preceding his demise before they had been duly established through the appropriate investigative process,” the institute wrote on X.

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