52-year-old dies after speeding Thar hits motorcycle in Faridabad
The SUV driver allegedly fled after the crash, while police seized the vehicle and identified the suspect, whose family said he would appear on Monday.
A 52-year-old man died after his motorcycle was allegedly hit by a speeding Mahindra Thar near Sikri flyover in Faridabad on Friday evening, police said on Sunday.
The victim, identified as Shravan Kumar, a resident of Palwal, was returning home from Ballabhgarh when the accident took place, according to police. Kumar worked at a printing firm in Ballabhgarh, officers said.
The accident took place between 7pm and 7.15pm on Friday, when the speeding SUV allegedly hit Kumar’s motorcycle, throwing him onto the road. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to a nearby private hospital by locals, where he was declared dead, police said.
The driver allegedly abandoned the vehicle and fled the spot after the accident. Police have seized the vehicle and identified the driver, officers aware of the incident said.
The suspect’s family has told police that they will report to the police station with the driver on Monday, officers said.
Kumar’s family filed a complaint against the driver, following which an FIR was registered under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (causing death due to negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Saturday at Ballabhgarh police station, officers said.
According to police, Kumar’s body was sent for postmortem on Saturday and handed over to his family later that day following the autopsy.
Investigation is underway to establish the exact sequence of events, officers added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSampurna Panigrahi
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.Read More
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