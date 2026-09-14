Reporter’s Diary: Gurugram’s growth story comes with a housing asterisk
Gurugram’s jobs and rising salaries attract workers from across India, but housing costs, commuting and daily expenses make owning a home difficult.
After nearly two decades of reporting on Gurugram, I find one concern unchanged despite the city’s rapid growth, expanding roads, changing neighbourhoods, rising real estate prices and repeated promises: owning a home here is becoming increasingly difficult for the middle class.
Over the years, I have met hundreds of residents, homebuyers, salaried professionals and families searching for a place they can call their own. Gurugram attracts people from across the country with the promise of jobs, better salaries and professional growth. Many arrive hoping to secure their future and eventually buy an apartment. Until then, they rent, spending a sizeable part of their monthly income on housing.
Sooner or later, I hear the same question: if so much is being paid as rent, why not pay a similar amount as an EMI and own a home?
But after speaking to buyers and following their calculations, I know it is rarely that simple.
An EMI is only one part of the monthly expenditure. Maintenance charges, electricity bills, school fees, groceries, medical expenses and commuting costs add to the burden. Those travelling long distances to work also spend substantially on fuel, cabs and public transport. By month-end, little may remain for savings, emergencies or even small comforts.
Gurugram offers homes across segments, but affordability remains a serious challenge. For those in higher salary brackets, life here may be manageable. For an ordinary employee, even a meal at a decent restaurant can become an occasional luxury. The city has premium apartments, malls, corporate offices and expensive lifestyles, but not everyone working here can afford to participate in them.
What makes the issue more painful for me is that a home is never merely a property transaction. It is stability: decorating one’s own living room, bringing parents home, giving children a permanent address and escaping the fear of rising rent or shifting houses. I have seen buyers become visibly emotional while discussing a possible purchase because, for many, it is the biggest financial and personal decision of their lives.
Affordable housing schemes, including projects under the Deen Dayal Jan Awas Yojana, have offered hope to some families. Yet many others continue waiting for their names to appear in housing allotment draws. Each draw brings anticipation, followed by disappointment for those left out.
As a reporter, I continue to meet people asking whether they can afford the EMI, pay for their children’s education, manage maintenance and commuting costs, and still save.
Gurugram has created enormous employment opportunities. But a city that draws people in must also make space for them to live with dignity. A home should not be a privilege reserved only for the highest earners.
After two decades of reporting from this city, I often wonder what happens to the dreams of those who build its offices, drive its cabs, teach in its schools, work in its hospitals and keep its neighbourhoods running. They help create Gurugram every day, yet many remain outsiders in the city they serve.
Perhaps that is the most uncomfortable question the city must confront: What does development mean if the people who make a city prosperous cannot afford to call it home?
Leena heads the Gurugram bureau and has extensively covered civic issues, the environment, crime, real estate and politics.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest. Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents. Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure. Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing. Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity. Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations. Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.Read More
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