Haryana allows doctors to set up nursing homes in private residential colonies
Plots must measure at least 350 sq yd in hyper and high-potential zones and 250 sq yd in medium and low-potential zones under the new policy.
The Haryana government has issued a policy directive allowing qualified doctors to set up nursing homes on both owned and leased residential plots in licensed private residential colonies, officials said.
The policy aims to prevent unregulated spread of nursing homes in private colonies and bring regulated healthcare facilities closer to residents, officials added.
A senior DTCP official said the permission to set up the facility will be given only to qualified doctors registered with the Indian Medical Association (IMA). In case of a leased property, the permission will remain co-terminus with the validity of the lease, he added.
According to the directive issued by the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on September 9, the nursing homes must strictly adhere to certain norms regarding planning, healthcare and environment.
The policy prescribes a minimum plot size of 350 square yards in hyper and high-potential zones, while plots of at least 250 square yards will be eligible in medium and low-potential zones. The nursing home must be located along a sector or master road, and only four such facilities will be allowed in one sector.
The policy clarifies that only the licensed colonies where internal services have been laid and the developer has obtained a completion/part-completion certificate will qualify for the scheme. The floor area ratio (FAR) norms, building setback, and height will be decided according to the Haryana Building Code 2017, it added.
To reduce congestion, the policy also mandates a parking facility on the plot.The basement may be used only for clinic, x-ray and laboratory purposes, it states.
The conversion charges for such properties have been fixed at ₹10,000 per square yard in the hyper zone, ₹8,000 per square yard in the high-potential zone, ₹6,000 per square yard in the medium zone, and ₹4,000 per square yard for the low-intensity zone.
The policy also mandates the facility’s registration with the state pollution board and requires it to ensure safe waste disposal.
It further clarifies that other than diagnostic facilities, no other commercial activities should be carried out at the facility. Pharmacies must be accessible only to the facility’s patients.These nursing homes will be subject to regular inspections by the health department.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.Read More
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