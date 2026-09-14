New Delhi, A giant rangoli made with colourful plants instead of the usual powders and colours is being planned at the India Gate for 'Sewa Pakhwada', with the Forest Department seeking an agency to create and maintain the display. Sewa Pakhwada: Rangoli made with colourful plants instead of colours being mulled at India Gate

According to official documents accessed by PTI, the proposed "Planter Rangoli" will measure 108 feet by 108 feet and will include maintenance for a period of 30 days. The Central Forest Division of the Department of Forests and Wildlife has invited bids from experienced landscapers and designers for making the installation using colourful plants.

A department official told PTI that the "Planter Rangoli" is being planned at the India Gate in connection with 'Sewa Pakhwada', which is observed from September 17 to October 2, during which various activities are organised.

The proposed venue, however, is not final. The tender describes the India Gate as a tentative venue and says it is subject to final approval and availability of the venue.

The selected agency will be responsible for making the "Planter Rangoli" and maintaining it for a period of 30 days, according to the tender.

The department has invited bids from reputed, experienced and bona fide eligible tenderers under a two-bid system. A technical presentation is also part of the tender process.

The proposed display will use colourful plants to create a large rangoli-style installation.

The tender is being processed through e-tendering. Agencies participating in the process are required to have a digital signature and registration with the Delhi government e-procurement system. The tender also mentions an earnest money deposit requirement, with exemptions applicable to eligible categories.

The Forest Department has sought an experienced landscaper or designer for the work, with the agency also required to undertake maintenance of the installation.

The use of plants would give the proposed display a different form from conventional rangolis, which are generally created using colours or powders.

The project is being proposed as a large decorative installation, with the final details depending on the agency selected for the work and the requirements of the department.

The proposal, if approved for the proposed India Gate venue, would add a large plant-based decorative display to the Sewa Pakhwada-related activities in the national capital.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.