New Delhi, "Where is empathy? Why does this has to be pointed out again and again," said composer Amaal Mallik after not getting credit for his composition in the 2015 film "Hero". Amaal Mallik asks for credits for his track in 'Hero'

Mallik composed the title track "Main Hoon Hero Tera", which was sung by his brother Armaan Malik and later rendered by Salman Khan. It had lyrics by Kumaar. The makers, however, avoided crediting Amaal Mallik and Kumaar for their contributions.

Khan's production banner, Salman Khan Films, shared a post on Saturday as the film completed 11 years of release, which featured Khan performing the track. Amaal Mallik responded to the makers with a comment under the post and pointed out how no credit has been given to him.

"Whoever is handling the the social media of @skfilmsofficial, I love the audacity you have shown by leaving out the composer and the lyricist of the song... The song that is created with the pain, blood, sweat and tears of a music composer and his lyricist, and is celebrated without the creators being respected or even mentioned...Learn to do the basics... Don't delete my comment, let Salman sir check it also," he wrote.

Following, he shared another note on his Instagram story on Sunday and said there has been a constant fight for the credits, especially in the music industry, which has been for decades, but the artists are still not provided with the credits.

"Who wants to keep this drama and get into controversies? I have to do it because no one else talks on time , and this fight has been on for over four-five decades! It has always been for music and credits," he wrote.

"None of you can be so self-centred, entitled and egoistic...Even if I don't need the tag or credit today, it doesn't give you the right to discredit my hard work for the specific song," he added.

Mallik cleared his post isn't targeted towards Khan but his production banner. "This is not directed at Salman Khan Sir, but his production banner, PR and teams of Salman Khan Films," he said.

The film was directed by Nikkhil Advani and featured Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty, among others. It was a remake of Subhash Ghai's 1983 classic film. The original film starred Jackie Shroff and Meenakshi.

The film received mixed reviews. It earned ₹50 crore at the global box office.

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