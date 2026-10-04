Singeetam Srinivasa Rao dies: Kamal Haasan, SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu pay heartfelt tributes to ‘visionary who thought ahead of time’

Actor Jr NTR remembered Singeetam in a tweet. Sharing his condolences, he wrote on X, “The news that Singeetam Srinivasa Rao garu is no more is deeply heartbreaking. Aditya 369, Pushpaka Vimanam, Mayuri… a visionary who thought ahead of his time, delivering films that feel fresh even across generations. My deepest condolences to his family members. Om Shanti."

Veteran filmmaker, screenwriter and composer Singeetam Srinivasa Rao died on Saturday at the age of 94. The filmmaker had a career spanning more than six decades across several Indian languages, in which he worked with some of the biggest stars and finest actors. Several stars, including Kamal Haasan, SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR and Mahesh Babu, paid tribute to him on social media.

Kamal Haasan remembered Singeetham and wrote on X, “Singeetam Karu, according to his own wishes, in his youth, breathed his last along with his youth. His youth did not spread to many. In the desire that that quality should spread, among the friends he held by the hand and walked with, among the disciples I am one. - Kamal Haasan.”

He added, “Dying young need not be a tragedy. It can be glorious. Singeetham Srinivasa Rao is a great example. I have admired him since I knew him. Now I aspire to live like he did.” For the unversed, Singeetham's association with Kamal Haasan resulted in acclaimed films such as Apoorva Sagodharargal and Michael Madana Kama Rajan.