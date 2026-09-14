Lucknow traffic police launch QR code campaign to fix traffic, calls on citizens to 'suggest fix'

Ever cursed a traffic jam and wondered why nobody fixes it? Lucknow traffic police now wants citizens to do more than report the problem. Lucknow traffic police will assess citizen suggestions for feasibility and road-safety impact before coordinating with relevant departments for possible implementation. (Hindustan Times/Representational image)

It has launched the ‘Sahbhagita’ initiative, inviting residents to identify recurring traffic and road-safety issues and suggest practical solutions.

Citizens can flag problematic junctions, unsafe U-turns, pedestrian crossings, school-zone congestion or parking bottlenecks through a bilingual Google Form.

“The initiative asks residents to provide the location’s name, latitude and longitude, at least one clear photograph and details of when and how the problem occurs. They can also upload marked photographs, maps or simple sketches to explain their proposed intervention,” said DCP Traffic Raveena Tyagi.

Also read: Lucknow traffic police weigh ‘crushing’ response to loud bike silencers; 510 seized in 10 days

Each suggestion will be assessed for road-safety implications, technical feasibility, prevailing standards and site conditions. Where required, the traffic police will approach the concerned department for technical examination, approvals and implementation, officials said.

The initiative also invites resident welfare associations, trade bodies, educational institutions, transport organisations and road-safety groups to submit suggestions.

A separate form will have to be filled out for each location or problem.

Also read: The Saket problem: Egyptian team's BRICS stay complicates Delhi's traffic plan