The Saket problem: Egyptian team's BRICS stay complicates Delhi's traffic plan

The BRICS Summit is scheduled to be held at Bharat Mandapam in central Delhi on Saturday and Sunday. The BRICS Business Forum kicked off on Friday.

Unlike the other nine delegations, the Egyptian group is residing at a hotel in Saket – an area officials said is already heavily congested. The remaining delegations are putting up at Taj Mahal, The Oberoi, Taj Palace, The Leela Palace and ITC Maurya in central Delhi.

The proposed stay of the Egyptian delegation at a hotel several kilometres from central Delhi, where the other nine BRICS delegations are based, has emerged as one of the biggest logistical challenges for the Delhi Traffic Police ahead of the summit.

What should commuters do to navigate the traffic disruptions during the BRICS Summit?

What should commuters do to navigate the traffic disruptions during the BRICS Summit?

What traffic restrictions will be imposed during the BRICS Summit in Delhi?

What traffic restrictions will be imposed during the BRICS Summit in Delhi?

How does the Egyptian delegation's stay in Saket impact traffic planning in Delhi during the BRICS Summit?

How does the Egyptian delegation's stay in Saket impact traffic planning in Delhi during the BRICS Summit?

With nearly 4,800 traffic police personnel being deployed citywide to manage the movement of dignitaries, the added distance and Saket's traffic snarls have complicated planning, forcing police to draw up more elaborate route and escort arrangements for this one delegation alone, the officials added.

“A controlled area essentially means that real time decisions on diversions and road closures will be made and those commuting on those roads should constantly check social media and Google maps before leaving,” a traffic officer said.

The Delhi Police has deployed nearly 30,000 personnel for the summit, including 15,000 city police personnel and 200 companies of paramilitary forces.

While traffic is likely to be impacted around Bharat Mandapam due to the security arrangements all day, roads along Mahipalpur, Dhaula Kuan, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Tolstoy Road and Barakhamba Road will remain impacted, especially during VIP movement, a second officer said.

Police said that the restrictions will affect Tees January Marg, Akbar Road, Teen Murti Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Sardar Patel Marg and Janpath. Other roads in the controlled area include SB Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Firoz Shah Road, Shanti Path, Satya Marg, Ashoka Road, Prithviraj Road, Kautilya Marg and Dr Zakir Hussain Marg.

The city police have cautioned commuters about temporary traffic restrictions and diversions during the movement of international dignitaries from September 11 to 13. They have advised commuters to expect delays, allow extra travel time and use alternative routes during the summit. Similar plans were put in place during the G20 Summit in 2023 when the Capital faced massive traffic congestion.

Traffic movement will also be regulated on Mathura Road, between the Subramaniam Bharti Marg T-point and Lodhi Road flyover, on Africa Avenue between the Bhikaji Cama Place and Yashwant Place roundabout, on Kemal Ataturk Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Road and C-Hexagon.

In south Delhi, traffic will be curbed on Lodhi Road, Neela Gumbad, Kartavya Path, Purana Qila Road, Sher Shah Suri Marg, Tilak Marg, Bhagwan Das Road and Tughlaq Road.

Sardarjung Road, Panchsheel Marg, San Martin Marg, Nyaya Marg and Brig Hoshiar Singh Marg are also part of the identified controlled area.

The traffic police have also listed 22 diversion points. At Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk, traffic on Mathura Road and Tilak Marg towards the W-point will not be allowed, while movement towards Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, IP Marg and Sikandra Road will remain permitted.

Restrictions will also affect Guru Nanak Chowk, KG Marg towards Outer Circle, Janpath, Patel Chowk, RML Hospital roundabout, Vande Mataram Marg, Dhaula Kuan flyover and Moti Bagh flyover.

In south Delhi, diversions have been marked at Madarsa T-point, Lodhi Road towards Amrita Shergil Marg, Max Mueller Marg, Maharishi Raman Marg, Archbishop Makarios Marg, Neela Gumbad, Oberoi flyover, the U-turn opposite DPS on Mathura Road, Ring Road along Bhairon Road and Mandi House.

Anti-drone systems have been installed at around 14 strategic locations across central, south and southwest Delhi, including Bharat Mandapam, and hotels where foreign dignitaries are staying, senior police officers said.

Hotel staff, catering workers and sanitation personnel working in sensitive locations have also undergone verification, with temporary identification cards issued to those cleared for access.

(With inputs from Hemani Bhandari, Karn Pratap Singh and Paras Singh)