BRICS leaders' spouses to get Delhi's best: Art, crafts, history, under heavy guard

The national capital is preparing to roll out a cultural red carpet for the visiting spouses and family members of Brics leaders, with a tight-packed itinerary taking them from India’s political history and modern art to its traditional crafts, even as multiple quick reaction teams (QRTs), Delhi Police companies and ambulances are being deployed to secure their movements.

What security measures are being taken for their visit?

What security measures are being taken for their visit?

What is the purpose of the itinerary for Brics leaders' family members?

What is the purpose of the itinerary for Brics leaders' family members?

The programme, planned alongside the three-day Brics summit beginning September 11, will take the visitors to some of the Delhi’s most prominent cultural institutions, including the National Crafts Museum and Hastkala Academy, Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) and Central Cottage Industries Emporium.

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Brics Leaders' Cultural Visit The visiting dignitaries are staying at three of Delhi’s prominent hotels. The spouse of Burundi’s President is staying at The Lalit, while the spouse of the Philippines President is staying at Taj Mahal Hotel. The daughter and son-in-law of Iran’s President, along with the spouse of Ethiopia’s Prime Minister, are staying at The Oberoi.

An officer aware of the matter said the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya is expected to be among the first major stops. “A designated museum official will accompany the visitors and take them through exhibits documenting India’s political journey and the lives and contributions of its prime ministers. The group will also visit the National Crafts Museum and Hastkala Academy, where a special Brics Bazaar is being organised on September 12. The bazaar will feature crafts and products from Brics countries, turning the event into a showcase of the grouping’s cultural diversity,” he said, asking not to be named.

He added that a lunch has been planned at Indian Accent at The Lodhi, followed by a visit to Jaipur House, which houses the NGMA. “The NGMA visit will give the guests a glimpse of India’s modern and contemporary artistic traditions,” the officer added.

Another official said that the Central Cottage Industries Emporium at Jawahar Vyapar Bhawan is another key stop.

“The emporium is expected to remain closed to regular customers for several hours to facilitate the VIP visit. The spouses are scheduled to visit around 2pm, with the programme expected to continue until about 4pm,” she said.

Security arrangements have consequently been stepped up, with multiple QRTs and several companies of Delhi Police deployed at key locations and along the movement routes.

Adequate ambulances are also being positioned as part of the security and emergency-response arrangements.

Officials have also kept the itinerary flexible in case of rain. The Cottage Emporium visit could be adjusted depending on weather conditions and movement requirements.

“The carefully planned programme is more than a ceremonial diversion. It offers India an opportunity to showcase its political heritage, contemporary art and traditional craftsmanship to representatives of the expanded Brics grouping,” said the second officer cited above.