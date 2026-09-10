Anti-drone systems, 30k cops, stray-animal squads: Delhi goes all out for BRICS Summit

Anti-drone systems overlooking key locations, more than 30,000 security personnel deployed across the city, emergency response plans, decorated public spaces and teams tasked with clearing stray animals – Delhi is pulling out all stops as it prepares to host the Brics Summit 2026 from Friday. The Delhi Police has deployed nearly 30,000 personnel for the summit, including 15,000 city police personnel and 200 companies of paramilitary forces. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

The Delhi Police has deployed nearly 30,000 personnel for the summit, including 15,000 city police personnel and 200 companies of paramilitary forces.

Anti-drone systems have been installed at around 14 strategic locations across central, south and southwest Delhi, including Bharat Mandapam, the summit venue, and nine hotels where foreign dignitaries are staying, senior police officers said. The systems will monitor the skies along routes connecting the Indira Gandhi International and Palam airports with hotels, Bharat Mandapam and other sensitive locations, they said.

“The anti-drone systems have been installed at strategic locations for keeping a close vigil on the skies over the routes around IGI and Palam airports and the hotels as well as the event venue and other sensitive locations,” an officer said.

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As part of the heightened security, Delhi Police chief Anurag Kumar on Thursday imposed a blanket ban on the operation of drones, unmanned aerial vehicles, remotely piloted aircraft, paragliders and hot air balloons across the Capital from September 10 to 14 under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Officials entire summit security operation has been divided into four regions -- airports, hotels, designated VVIP routes and Bharat Mandapam. Each is headed by a special commissioner of police, assisted by senior officers. These regions have been further divided into nine zones led by deputy commissioners of police and 27 sectors headed by ACPs and inspectors.

Trained commandos from the National Security Guard and Delhi Police will be deployed at Bharat Mandapam and the hotels. At least 200 police control room vans will be positioned at strategic locations and remain mobile during the summit.

Hotel staff, catering workers and sanitation personnel working in sensitive locations have also undergone verification, with temporary identification cards issued to those cleared for access.

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Special commissioner of police (security) Manish Agarwal said surveillance, access control and verification had been strengthened at the venue and hotels in coordination with other agencies.

“Emergency response mechanisms have also been put in place to deal with any untoward incident or disaster-like situation and facilitate evacuation, if required,” he said. “We are committed towards organising the summit with maximum security, minimum inconvenience to the public and seamless coordination with various agencies.”

Beyond security, the capital is also being given a visual makeover.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) – the civic agency in central Delhi – is undertaking decorative lighting, horticulture, branding and civic-upkeep work along key routes used by the dignitaries. Seventeen major roundabouts, 11 hotel premises and 10 prominent NDMC buildings are being illuminated with uplighters, LED strings and other lighting arrangements.

Locations including Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Mandi House, Teen Murti, Q-Point, Lok Kalyan Metro station and PM Roundabout are being spruced up. LED signages carrying the BRICS logo are being installed on street-light poles along routes linking the airport and hotels with Bharat Mandapam, while Brics posters are being put up along roads.

Around 350 roadside panel boxes have also received BRICS-themed stickers.

The beautification drive includes more than 15,000 ornamental potted plants from NDMC nurseries, along with trimmed hedges and topiaries and a special tree-pruning drive. Floral boards are planned at 15 locations and floral fountains at nine.

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The Brics Friendship Rose Garden in Chanakyapuri, spread over around three acres and established in 2016, is also being readied. The garden has 107 varieties of roses and is undergoing pruning, landscaping and floral decoration.

Civic agencies are also trying to ensure that the summit’s carefully prepared routes remain free of another, more everyday Delhi hazard.

A senior MCD official said eight teams had been deployed over the past week to remove stray cattle from areas around key venues and routes. Stray dogs in the area have also been moved to animal shelter ABC units, the official said.