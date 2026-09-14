The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) raided a pet store in Sector 109 along the Dwarka Expressway on Saturday and seized a carton containing 23 varieties of allopathic veterinary medicines, worth approximately ₹56,000, allegedly being sold without a valid drug licence, officials said on Sunday. Gurugram FDA raids Sector 109 pet store, seizes medicines worth ₹56,000

The surprise inspection was conducted around 1pm at a store in the Conscient One commercial complex by a team led by Dr Suresh Kumar, drugs control officer (FDA, Gurugram-II). The salesperson initially answered the team’s queries before directing them to the store manager, a resident of Sector 102.

The manager arrived about an hour later but failed to produce the mandatory licence required under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and its 1945 rules, to legally stock and sell the medicines, officials said. The team, however, recovered three sale invoices and five purchase bills from the premises.

The FDA confiscated the entire stock of the 23 allopathic medicines under Form-16 and drew two drug samples under Form-17. The samples were sent to a government analyst for laboratory evaluation, officials said.

The department took formal custody of the seized inventory and initiated legal action against the proprietors, officials said.

“We are strictly enforcing drug laws to ensure medicines are distributed only through licensed channels in the interest of public safety. Such violations will invite uncompromising legal action,” said Kumar, warning retail outlets against using the guise of selling ordinary pet food to secretly sell restricted pharmaceuticals.