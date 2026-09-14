‘We are falling, we will die!’ Scary video from Turkish Airlines flight after 3 failed landing attempts in storm
Passengers were heard screaming as the aircraft appeared to drop suddenly.
Passengers aboard a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul to Tunisia were left screaming in fear after severe turbulence hit the aircraft as it attempted to land amid stormy weather on Thursday, September 10.
A passenger, Marina Maiskaya, shared purported videos on Instagram showing the terrifying moments inside the cabin. In a clip, passengers could be heard screaming while gripping their seats as the aircraft was shaken by turbulence.
“The flight itself was smooth, but things turned absolutely terrifying as soon as we began our descent. I have never in my life feared for my life like that — and my mom was with me, too,” Maiskaya said.
She said the pilot attempted to land at the same airport three times while navigating the storm. The footage showing passengers bracing themselves as the aircraft encountered severe turbulence during its descent. “We will die, we will die!” people were heard screaming.
“The pilot tried to land the plane at the same airport three times, flying right through a storm! We were shaken violently each time, and on the third attempt, we actually started to plummet,” she wrote in her video.
HT could not verify the authenticity of the video.
Passengers could be heard screaming as the aircraft appeared to drop suddenly. Maiskaya said, “Here we started to fall down a few seconds like free falling.”
She also wrote about the sound inside the aircraft: “just hear the sound.” A strong humming noise could be heard in the footage as the aircraft encountered the storm.
Another clip showed passengers gripping their seats and screaming as the plane appeared to drop suddenly.
Flight diverted after repeated landing attempts
The Turkish Airlines flight was approaching Tunis-Carthage International Airport when bad weather disrupted the landing attempts.
The aircraft was eventually diverted to Enfidha-Hammamet International Airport, around 100 km south of Tunis, where the pilots landed safely.
After the aircraft touched down, passengers erupted into applause, according to the videos shared by Maiskaya. “We made it through safely, perhaps thanks to the Turkish Airlines pilots,” she wrote.
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