Turkish Airlines jet's landing gear catches fire upon arrival at Nepal's Kathmandu airport | Video

A Turkish Airlines jet caught fire while landing at Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport in Nepal on Monday, with fire and smoke engulfing its right landing gear. A Turkish Airlines aircraft is seen after passengers were safely evacuated and Nepal's main airport shut down, following a fire on the jet while landing in Kathmandu, Monday, May 11, 2026. (AP)

Although the incident caused no reported injuries, it did force the airport to shut down.

According to the Associated Press and local media reports, the Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul landed at Kathmandu's main airport with fire and smoke on the right landing gear. Emergency crew responded and controlled the fire, and passengers were safely evacuated, airport officials quoted by the media said.

According to the Kathmandu Post, the incident occurred as a tyre on the right landing gear of the jet burst as the plane landed. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Watch it here: