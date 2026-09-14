History-sheeter linked to killing of 70-year-old in road rage incident; held after 8 years in Lucknow

A history-sheeter who police said had remained untraceable for around eight years was arrested in Lucknow on Sunday in connection with the daylight killing of a 70-year-old man following a minor road-rage incident. Police and PAC personnel were deployed during Tiwari’s funeral as tension prevailed in the area following the fatal altercation. (HT Photo)

The accused, 42-year-old Rajkumar alias Malai, a resident of Lakhimpur Kheri, was arrested near Madiyaon bridge, police said. A sharp-edged knife was also recovered from him.

Accused has faced criminal cases since 2008 According to Additional DCP (North) Naveen Kumar Singh, Rajkumar has been facing criminal cases since 2008, including charges related to murder, kidnapping, extortion, rioting, attempt to murder, and offences under the Gangsters and Arms Acts.

Police said cases registered against him in 2018 and 2019 included charges of kidnapping, abduction and rape, as well as murder and provisions of the SC/ST Act. A 2021 case under Section 174A of the IPC was also registered against him for non-appearance before court following a proclamation.

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Minor road incident turns fatal after altercation The arrest came a day after Magan Bihari Tiwari died following an altercation allegedly triggered when his motorcycle touched Rajkumar’s vehicle. Tiwari’s grandson was also injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, police and PAC personnel were deployed during Tiwari’s funeral on Sunday amid tension in the area. The family initially stopped the hearse but later allowed the funeral after police assured them of prompt action.