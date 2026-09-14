Gold, silver jewellery and ₹1.13 lakh stolen from Pataudi house
The theft was discovered after the woman’s husband and son returned with her body from Jaipur on September 11 and found the main gate lock broken.
Pataudi police have registered a case against unidentified persons after gold jewellery, silver anklets and ₹1.13 lakh in cash were allegedly stolen from a house in Jatauli village while the family was away in Jaipur, where a woman was undergoing treatment, police said on Sunday.
The theft came to light at around 5am on September 11, when the woman’s husband and son returned home with her body after she died during treatment at SMS Hospital in Jaipur. They found the lock on the main gate broken, according to the family’s complaint.
After the cremation, the family found that the locks of wooden and iron almirahs inside the house had also been broken. The family approached police on Saturday and filed a complaint.
According to the complaint, the woman suffered a heart attack on September 9 and was admitted to Mars Hospital in Rewari. Her husband returned home the following day to collect identification documents, locked the main gate and went back to the hospital. She was subsequently shifted to SMS Hospital in Jaipur, where she died.
The stolen property included 147.25 grams of 22-carat gold jewellery, comprising a mangalsutra, maang tikka, chains, necklaces, bangles and rings. Two pairs of silver anklets and ₹1.13 lakh in cash were also reported stolen, police said.
An FIR was registered on Saturday at Pataudi police station under Sections 305 and 331(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
A fingerprint team and a dog squad inspected the crime scene, while police are scanning the area to identify the suspects.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSampurna Panigrahi
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.Read More
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