Gold, silver jewellery and ₹1.13 lakh stolen from Pataudi house

Pataudi police have registered a case against unidentified persons after gold jewellery, silver anklets and ₹1.13 lakh in cash were allegedly stolen from a house in Jatauli village while the family was away in Jaipur, where a woman was undergoing treatment, police said on Sunday. The stolen gold included a mangalsutra, maang tikka, chains, necklaces, bangles and rings, police said, while two pairs of silver anklets were also taken. (File photo)

The theft came to light at around 5am on September 11, when the woman’s husband and son returned home with her body after she died during treatment at SMS Hospital in Jaipur. They found the lock on the main gate broken, according to the family’s complaint.

After the cremation, the family found that the locks of wooden and iron almirahs inside the house had also been broken. The family approached police on Saturday and filed a complaint.

According to the complaint, the woman suffered a heart attack on September 9 and was admitted to Mars Hospital in Rewari. Her husband returned home the following day to collect identification documents, locked the main gate and went back to the hospital. She was subsequently shifted to SMS Hospital in Jaipur, where she died.

The stolen property included 147.25 grams of 22-carat gold jewellery, comprising a mangalsutra, maang tikka, chains, necklaces, bangles and rings. Two pairs of silver anklets and ₹1.13 lakh in cash were also reported stolen, police said.

An FIR was registered on Saturday at Pataudi police station under Sections 305 and 331(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A fingerprint team and a dog squad inspected the crime scene, while police are scanning the area to identify the suspects.