Hyrox says it will ban anyone threatening athlete who defecated mid-race

Hyrox organisers have refused to apologise for the controversy that erupted after an Australian athlete was allowed to finish an event in China despite defecating mid-race. Australian athlete Joanna Wietrzyk was competing at a Hyrox event in Beijing when she appeared to have suffered fecal incontinence. Joanna Wietrzyk defecated during a Hyrox event in China.

Visuals shared online on September 12 show her continuing with the event despite fecal matter being visible on her legs. Wietrzyk, 22, was participating in the Women’s Pro division and went on to win in the category, according to a Perth Now report.

Hyrox is a global fitness race that combines running with functional workout stations, such as sled pushes, rowing, burpee broad jumps and sandbag lunges. Organisers of the global fitness event came under backlash for allowing Wietrzyk to complete the race, raising concerns about hygiene in the indoor race circuit.

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Hyrox threatens ban The organisers of Hyrox have responded to the incident by saying they will issue a lifetime ban to anyone who threatens Joanna Wietrzyk.

While admitting that an "unforeseen situation” led to confusion in how Hyrox’s biocontaminant rules should be applied, the organisers stressed that Wietrzyk should not become the subject of people’s ire.

“There is no place in our community for threats of violence or encouragement to harm an athlete. As this has happened this weekend, we want to be very clear and direct: Any person identified as engaging in this behaviour - whether through comments, direct messages or social media - will be permanently banned from all HYROX events.

"We are currently reviewing and identifying those responsible, and action will be taken,” the organisers said in a statement posted on the official Hyrox Instagram page.