Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi's Ram Sita bond takes centre stage in first song Jai Jai Ram after poster reveal

The makers shared the poster with the words "Celebrating the timeless bond of Siya Ram", putting their relationship at the centre of the film's first musical reveal. More music is expected to follow, with Rahman and Hans Zimmer also set to come together for a special musical evening in London.

Ramayana : Part 1 has kicked off its music campaign with Jai Jai Ram, released by the makers on Ganesh Chaturthi. Composed by AR Rahman, with lyrics by Dr. Kumar Vishwas and vocals by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, the devotional song gives audiences the first glimpse into the musical world of the much-awaited epic. The song release was accompanied by a new motion poster featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi .

Rahman said the challenge with Jai Jai Ram was to retain the feeling of a prayer while giving it the scale and emotion of a cinematic song. He praised Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal for adding their individual expressions to Vishwas's lyrics without losing the devotional spirit of the composition. He said, “At the heart of ‘Jai Jai Ram’ is the simple and powerful repetition of Shri Ram’s name. Musically, the intention was to preserve the purity and intimacy of a prayer while allowing the composition to grow into a cinematic song. Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal bring their own distinct emotional expression to Dr. Kumar Vishwas’s words, while always remaining true to the devotion at the centre of the song. I hope audiences find both a sense of peace and a personal connection in it.”

For Vishwas, the song began with three very simple words but carried a much deeper meaning. He said, "Jai Jai Ram are three simple words, yet within them lies a complete prayer. While writing the song, my endeavour was not to describe Shri Ram, because his meaning cannot be contained in words, but to express the relationship every devotee shares with him: as our guide, our strength and our refuge. The language has been kept simple and direct because true devotion needs no ornamentation. I hope that when people hear the song, they do not merely listen to it, but find their own prayer within it.”

Producer Namit Malhotra also explained why Ganesh Chaturthi was chosen for the song's launch. He said, "Shri Ram is at the heart of Ramayana and, for generations, has been the guide we turn to through every phase of life. In moments of darkness, we seek his strength. In moments of uncertainty, we look to his path. And in moments of joy, we remember him with gratitude. Jai Jai Ram comes from that deeply personal and timeless relationship we share with Shri Ram. While Ramayana is being created on a great scale, its true foundation lies in its emotion, its values and its devotion. With Jai Jai Ram, we wanted our first song to reflect that soul , to celebrate Shri Ram not only as someone we worship, but as the protector, guide and source of strength we carry within us. Beginning this musical journey on Ganesh Chaturthi felt especially meaningful because, in our culture, every auspicious beginning starts by seeking the blessings of Lord Ganesha.”