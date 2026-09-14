Jharsa locals seek restoration of six temples, burial shrine after demolition drive

Residents of Jharsa, members of the Nath sect and representatives of Jharsa 360, a regional village grouping, held a village council meeting at Baba Balak Nath temple in Sector 50 on Sunday morning, demanding restoration of the samadhi (burial shrines) of Baba Balak Nath, reconstruction of six temples and revival of a cow shelter, following their partial demolition by authorities on Friday. A Nath panth leader asked officials to stop clearing debris, saying the material formed part of the samadhis, as tensions continued at the site. (HT)

The panchayat, held under the chairmanship of Chaudhary Chattar Singh and Choudhary Mahender Thakran, head of the group, Jharsa 360, also demanded withdrawal of FIRs registered against local youth and return of cattle from the cow shelter.

A large team of Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran had demolished six religious structures and partially demolished the samadhi on Friday, stating that the land had been acquired by HSVP and was not vacated despite repeated notices.

“We have decided to meet the deputy commissioner, Gurugram, in this matter on Monday morning, and a large number of locals from across the region will join us to seek justice. The demolition of temples and samadhi is an attack on our religious values and freedom,” said Chaudhary Mahender Singh.

Ved Thakran, a village elder, alleged the shrine had existed in Adampur Jharsa for about 100 years and questioned the demolition. Meanwhile, Sube Singh Bohra, a political activist, resident of the nearby Wazirabad area, said, “They would approach political representatives for justice.” Pradeep Zaildar, a Jharsa resident, alleged the “exercise appeared intended to benefit certain landowners” and said they would demand an inquiry.

Later, Baba Sumer, a senior Nath panth religious leader, asked authorities to stop removing the construction waste, saying, “It is a part of the samadhis (burials).” Protesters tried to enter the disputed land but were stopped by police. After discussions, assistant commissioner of police (Sadar) Dharambir Singh agreed to stop the work and asked panchayat members to approach higher authorities.

An HSVP official, when asked about the matter, said the action was taken following due legal procedure. “The land is owned by the authority and action was taken after giving notice,” he said, requesting anonymity.