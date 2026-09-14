Jharsa locals seek restoration of six temples, burial shrine after demolition drive
Locals plan to meet Gurugram deputy commissioner on Monday, with representatives from across the region expected to join the delegation.
Residents of Jharsa, members of the Nath sect and representatives of Jharsa 360, a regional village grouping, held a village council meeting at Baba Balak Nath temple in Sector 50 on Sunday morning, demanding restoration of the samadhi (burial shrines) of Baba Balak Nath, reconstruction of six temples and revival of a cow shelter, following their partial demolition by authorities on Friday.
The panchayat, held under the chairmanship of Chaudhary Chattar Singh and Choudhary Mahender Thakran, head of the group, Jharsa 360, also demanded withdrawal of FIRs registered against local youth and return of cattle from the cow shelter.
A large team of Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran had demolished six religious structures and partially demolished the samadhi on Friday, stating that the land had been acquired by HSVP and was not vacated despite repeated notices.
“We have decided to meet the deputy commissioner, Gurugram, in this matter on Monday morning, and a large number of locals from across the region will join us to seek justice. The demolition of temples and samadhi is an attack on our religious values and freedom,” said Chaudhary Mahender Singh.
Ved Thakran, a village elder, alleged the shrine had existed in Adampur Jharsa for about 100 years and questioned the demolition. Meanwhile, Sube Singh Bohra, a political activist, resident of the nearby Wazirabad area, said, “They would approach political representatives for justice.” Pradeep Zaildar, a Jharsa resident, alleged the “exercise appeared intended to benefit certain landowners” and said they would demand an inquiry.
Later, Baba Sumer, a senior Nath panth religious leader, asked authorities to stop removing the construction waste, saying, “It is a part of the samadhis (burials).” Protesters tried to enter the disputed land but were stopped by police. After discussions, assistant commissioner of police (Sadar) Dharambir Singh agreed to stop the work and asked panchayat members to approach higher authorities.
An HSVP official, when asked about the matter, said the action was taken following due legal procedure. “The land is owned by the authority and action was taken after giving notice,” he said, requesting anonymity.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.Read More
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