112 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized at Gurugram railway stn, 2 held

The Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested two men for allegedly attempting to smuggle 112 bottles of premium foreign liquor through Gurugram railway station on Friday night and seized the consignment, valued at approximately ₹1.28 lakh, officials said on Sunday. Police recovered 60 bottles from two trolley bags carried by one man and 52 bottles from three travel bags carried by the other suspect. (HT)

A joint team of GRP and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel was conducting anti-crime checks at the station’s main gate around 8pm when it noticed the two men carrying multiple trolley bags and handbags. Police said the duo panicked on seeing the uniformed personnel and tried to evade the security checkpoint.

The men, aged 25 and 32 and residents of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, were intercepted. Police said they admitted to carrying alcohol but failed to produce valid transit permits or liquor licences when questioned about the weight of their luggage.

A search led to the recovery of 60 bottles from two trolley bags carried by one suspect and another 52 bottles from three travel bags carried by the other, officials said.

Police said the liquor was being transported for illegal smuggling and distribution. Samples were taken for forensic analysis, and the remaining bottles were sealed as case property at the spot. The recovery was photographed and videographed using e-evidence digital applications.

An FIR was registered late Friday night under sections of the Excise Act at the GRP Gurugram police station. The investigation is underway to uncover the broader interstate supply network, police said, adding the accused has been remanded to judicial custody.