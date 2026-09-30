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Real art or AI creation: See if you can spot the imposters among these famous paintings

Is it a real painting or made by AI? Look closely at these iconic artworks and test your skills.

Updated on: Sep 30, 2026, 16:20:04 IST
By Trisha Sengupta
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Is it a real painting or made using artificial intelligence (AI)? Today's AI tools can easily copy the famous light of Vermeer or the bold colours of Van Gogh. However, are these digital creations good enough to trick you?

One of these paintings is created using AI. Can you guess which one? (Screengrab)
One of these paintings is created using AI. Can you guess which one? (Screengrab)

We have put together a fun visual test that mixes real historical paintings with AI imposters. Look closely! Can you spot them?

#1

AI or not? (Unsplash)
AI or not? (Unsplash)

#2

Is this AI? (Screengrab)
Is this AI? (Screengrab)

#3

Is this real? (Screengrab)
Is this real? (Screengrab)

#4

Real or AI? (Screengrab)
Real or AI? (Screengrab)

#5

Do you think this is a famous painting or AI-generated image? (Screengrab)
Do you think this is a famous painting or AI-generated image? (Screengrab)

Did you catch all the AI imposters?

1. Water Lilies and Japanese Bridge - by Claude Monet

Claude Monet was a French painter. Born in 1840, he was the eldest son of a grocer. He was a pioneer of the French artistic movement known as Impressionism. He was known for painting his beloved water lilies and created the “Water Lilies and Japanese Bridge” in 1899. The painter died in 1926.

2. It is an image created using Google Gemini

3. There Comes Papa - by Raja Ravi Varma

Raja Ravi Varma was born in 1848 at Kilimanoor Palace, located in the erstwhile princely state of Travancore (present-day Kerala). He painted “There Comes Papa” in 1893. It features an aristocratic lady from Malabar gesturing to her son about the arrival of his father. Varma, one of the most prominent painters in Indian history, died in 1906.

4. It is an image created using ChatGPT

5. The Scream - by Edvard Munch

Born in 1863, Edvard Munch was a Norwegian painter and printmaker. He is considered one of Modernism's most significant artists. His painting “The Scream”, created in 1893, is one of the most iconic and acclaimed images in all of Western art. He died in 1944.

  • Trisha Sengupta
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Trisha Sengupta

    Trisha Sengupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of digital newsroom experience. Specialising in high-engagement storytelling, she blends viral trends with traditional journalism to cover the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. Her reporting spans real estate and personal finance struggles in hubs like Bengaluru and Gurgaon, the NRI experience, and corporate shifts like tech layoffs. Trisha also frequently tracks global figures and writes human interest stories. Offline, Trisha is an avid reader, history enthusiast and solo traveler. She balances her journalism career with family life while actively integrating AI tools into her modern storytelling approach.Read More

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