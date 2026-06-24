Sonu Nigam performs on stage despite suffering from nerve-related heath condition for over a week: ‘Show must go on’

The singer was then seen getting up on stage and performing energetically. He sang a number of hit songs from his career, from Pardesiya to Sandese Aate Hain. Take a look:

In his latest Instagram reel, Sonu shared how he has been suffering from over a week due to the nerve-related condition. “Ye dekho mere yaha pe nerve pe jo injury badhi hain na, main toh ek hafte se bhugat raha hoon isko. Koi baat nahi. Bhagwaan stage pe mujhe shakti de (See, I have been suffering from this nerve injury for over a week. But it does not matter. Praying that God gives me strength on stage).”

For singer Sonu Nigam , the show must go on! The singer had revealed a few days ago about suffering from a recent health scare, describing the experience as physically challenging. Despite that, Sonu did not sit back and has continued with his prior commitments and performed on stage.

Sonu talks about his health On Tuesday, Sonu took to Instagram to share a video of himself in which he opened up about a recent health scare, describing the experience as both physically challenging and exhausting.

"My nerves are pinched. I have been taking MRI and CT scans for a week. I have been taking a lot of medicines," Sonu says while showing a patch on his shoulder.

The singer revealed that the condition has kept him under constant medical supervision, with his treatment involving multiple scans, medications, and regular physiotherapy sessions.

Sharing details of his treatment, Sonu said that physiotherapy has been particularly challenging. "Physiotherapy was very painful. I am taking painkillers now. Due to that, my throat is also a little heavy," he said. The singer shared that the muscle-relaxant medications prescribed as part of his treatment have also impacted his throat, something that can be especially concerning for a vocalist preparing for a live performance.

After making his foray with stage shows in early 1990s, he marked his debut as a playback singer in Hindi films with the song O Aasman Wale Zameen Par Utar Ke Dekh (Aaja Meri Jaan; 1993). He has sung over 5000 songs in various languages, winning one National Award for the title track of Kal Ho Na Ho (2003). Over the years, Sonu has delivered some of Hindi cinema's memorable songs: Yeh Dil Deewana (Pardes, 1997), Suraj Hua Maddham (Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham, 2001), Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), and others.