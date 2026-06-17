Sonu Nigam reveals painful battle with nerve condition, says throat affected too: ‘Have been taking MRI and CT scans’

Singer Sonu Nigam recently revealed that he has been dealing with a painful nerve-related health condition, prompting him to seek extensive medical care over the last week. The singer shared that he underwent a series of MRI and CT scans and has been taking multiple medications as part of his treatment. Sonu Nigam has sung over 5000 songs in various languages, winning one National Award for the title track of Kal Ho Na Ho (2003).

Sonu Nigam reveals a health scare On Tuesday, Sonu took to Instagram to share a video of himself in which he opened up about a recent health scare, describing the experience as both physically challenging and exhausting.

"My nerves are pinched. I have been taking MRI and CT scans for a week. I have been taking a lot of medicines," Sonu says while showing a patch on his shoulder.

The singer revealed that the condition has kept him under constant medical supervision, with his treatment involving multiple scans, medications, and regular physiotherapy sessions.

Sharing details of his treatment, Sonu said that physiotherapy has been particularly challenging. "Physiotherapy was very painful. I am taking painkillers now. Due to that, my throat is also a little heavy," he said.

The singer shared that the muscle-relaxant medications prescribed as part of his treatment have also impacted his throat, something that can be especially concerning for a vocalist preparing for a live performance.

Despite the discomfort, the singer decided to go ahead with his scheduled performance in Mumbai. The video was posted with a caption that read, “13th June, Mumbai ❤️‍🩹”.

He is scheduled to perform in Mumbai later this month. The singer explained that he would be performing after a long time and was determined to take the stage regardless of the challenges.