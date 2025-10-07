The Summer I Turned Pretty movie: Will Belly and Conrad marry? Jenny Han and Lola Tung share details

Fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty have reason to celebrate. The beloved Prime Video series isn’t ending with Season 3. A new movie instalment is officially in the works, promising to continue Belly’s journey beyond the small screen. Lola Tung and Christopher Briney in a still from the series The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Jenny, Lola discuss the movie

Author and showrunner Jenny Han, joined by lead star Lola Tung, confirmed the exciting news during a recent appearance on The Today Show. Their announcement comes just one day after the Season 3 finale premiered on 17 September, bringing the TV adaptation of Han’s bestselling trilogy to an emotional close.

When asked to tease the film, Tung, 22, said, "I mean, not much. We’ve known for a little bit, but it’s fun that it’s finally out there in the world. I guess (Jenny) would know the most about it.”

Han added that the movie will centre on “another big milestone for Belly,” sparking speculation that major life events, possibly a wedding, could be at the heart of the story’s final chapter.

While plot specifics are still under wraps, Han revealed that she and co-showrunner Sarah Kucserka have already completed a first draft of the script. “It’s still a little too soon to say,” Han noted. “We don’t know when it’s coming out, but not next year. Still have to make it.”

Amazon MGM Studios confirmed that both Lola Tung (Belly) and Christopher Briney (Conrad) will reprise their roles, giving longtime fans continuity as the characters transition from adolescence to adulthood.

Han explained why a film was the right move to conclude the story: "A movie gives the story its proper due; it’s a chance to wrap things up in a way that feels special and complete.”

About The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3

Season adapted We’ll Always Have Summer, the final book in Han’s trilogy, though with a few key deviations. Instead of following the novel’s engagement plot at Cousins Beach, the series takes a more cinematic route. In the finale, Belly cancels her wedding to Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) and is later surprised by Conrad, who shows up in Paris. After a romantic day of sightseeing and a heartfelt birthday dinner, Conrad confesses his love. The two spend the night together, and a flash-forward shows them years later returning to the summer house, older, together, and content.

What about Belly and Conrad

The upcoming movie is expected to deepen the relationship between Belly and Conrad, providing a more mature, emotional payoff for fans who’ve grown up alongside them. With Jenny Han at the helm and the original cast returning, the film aims to deliver a satisfying final chapter one that brings Belly’s coming-of-age story full circle.