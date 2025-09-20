The Summer I Turned Pretty stars share reactions to steamy Belly-Conrad Season 3 finale moment: ‘Not watching this…’

The cast of The Summer I Turned Pretty (TSITP) has finally shared how they felt watching the much-talked-about finale of the hit Amazon Prime Video show. Like fans, the actors themselves had strong, funny, and even awkward reactions to the steamy reunion between Belly and Conrad, reported People magazine. The Summer I Turned Pretty stars shared their reactions to the Season 3 finale.(Photo: X)

Based on Jenny Han's bestselling trilogy from 2009 to 2011, the series follows Belly Conklin (Lola Tung) and her relationship with brothers Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) and Conrad Fisher (Chris Briney).

In the season finale, Belly and Conrad's reunion takes place in Paris, on the eve of her birthday. Their emotional and passionate moment is set to Taylor Swift's Reputation track, Dress. The sequence quickly became the highlight of the finale for both audiences and cast members.

TSITP cast reacts to finale moment

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight after the Paris screening on Wednesday, September 17, the cast revealed their behind-the-scenes experiences. Tung joked about stepping away during the intimate scene, only to return and watch the audience's reactions.

Casalegno admitted he hid behind his hands, saying, "I am not watching this," before peeking several times to check if it had ended. Jackie Chung, who plays Belly's mother Laurel, shared that Tung's real mother even covered her eyes during the screening, laughing, “We moms do not need this.”

Sean Kaufman, who plays Belly's brother Stephen, chimed in with comic relief, jokingly asking if the scene was ever going to be over. Chris Briney, however, remained composed, saying for him, it was "just another day at work." He explained that the focus was more on technical details, hitting marks, lighting, and storytelling on the emotions of the moment.

Why did Jenny Han choose Taylor Swift’s Dress for the TSITP finale?

Author Jenny Han revealed her thought process behind using Taylor Swift's Dress as the soundtrack. "I knew I wanted to use it. For the big emotional scenes, I already know what I want to do," Han explained.

The finale not only wrapped up the season with drama and romance but also gave fans and the cast a memory that will stay with them for years.

FAQs

Q. What is The Summer I Turned Pretty based on?

Ans. It is adapted from Jenny Han's novel trilogy published between 2009 and 2011.

Q. Which Taylor Swift song is used in the TSITP finale?

Ans. The reunion scene features Dress from her Reputation album. Another track, Out of the Woods was also used in the episode.

Q. When was the The Summer I Turned Pretty finale screening held in Paris?

Ans. The cast watched the finale with audiences on Wednesday, September 17.