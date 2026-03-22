Ghajini producer Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi blessed with baby boy: ‘Thank you, Krishna, for this divine blessing’

On Sunday, Madhu took to Instagram and shared a video featuring a blue baby feet imprint alongside an image of Lord Krishna. Sharing the video, the producer wrote, “Thank you, Krishna, for this divine blessing, for filling our lives with love and light. Ira and I welcomed our baby yesterday during the sacred days of Navratri, on Eid.” While they did not directly reveal the baby’s gender, the blue imprint suggested it was a baby boy. Journalist Vicky Lalwani also confirmed in his post that the couple has been blessed with a baby boy.

Madhu Mantena, producer of Ghajini, and his wife, Ira Trivedi , have embraced parenthood as they welcomed their first baby into the world on March 21. The couple penned a heartfelt note expressing gratitude to God and announcing their new journey as parents.

Many celebrities congratulated the couple in the comments section. Rajkummar Rao wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to both of you. Can’t wait to meet the little one.” Nargis Fakhri also extended her wishes. Fans, too, showered love on the new parents and the newborn.

About Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi Madhu Mantena tied the knot with Ira Trivedi in a traditional ceremony in Mumbai in the presence of close friends and family. The couple also hosted a grand wedding reception in Juhu, which turned out to be a star-studded affair. The reception was attended by Aamir Khan, his son Junaid Khan, Anil Kapoor, Rakesh Roshan, Anupam Kher, Sonali Bendre, Goldie Behl, Sonali Kulkarni and other Bollywood celebrities.

The couple announced their pregnancy in January this year when the filmmaker shared pictures of Ira caressing her baby bump. He wrote, “Our life in bloom. Thank you, Krishna, for this beautiful gift of divine life… Seeking your blessings on this auspicious day of Makar Sankranti.” Madhu was previously married to Masaba Gupta. They tied the knot in 2015 but decided to part ways and got divorced in 2019. Prior to Masaba, he was in a relationship with Nandana Sen.

Madhu has produced films like Ugly and Queen, among others. Most recently, he produced Loveyapa. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film was a remake of the 2022 Tamil film Love Today. The romantic comedy featured Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor in lead roles but failed to impress audiences at the box office. On the other hand, Ira is a yoga expert as well as a writer, and her social media is filled with posts on fitness and wellness.