Actor Navnindra Behl, known for Ishqbaaz, Queen, dies at 76; son Kanu Behl pens moving note: 'Until you birth me again'

Taking to Instagram on Monday, he posted a photograph of her and wrote an emotional note remembering the bond they shared. His message read, “My Titan. My faith. Love. Guide. Mentor. My heart. Go well, mumma. Until you birth me again, my eyes shall always seek that irrepressible smile, that warm chuckle, that bear hug, those burning, curious eyes. Forever alight. Thank you for lighting my soul.”

Veteran actor Navnindra Behl, known for her memorable performances in films and television shows like Queen and Ishqbaaz, passed away at the age of 76 on March 16. Over the years, she built a respected career across theatre, television, and cinema. Her son, filmmaker Kanu Behl , confirmed the news and shared a heartfelt tribute to his mother on social media.

Several members of the film industry responded to the post and expressed their condolences. Filmmaker Guneet Monga and director Anurag Kashyap sent their love and support to Kanu during this difficult time. Fans and colleagues also mourned the loss of the veteran actor.

About Navnindra Behl Navnindra Behl was married to veteran actor and director Lalit Behl, who passed away in 2021 after suffering COVID-19-related complications in Delhi. The couple shared a long association with theatre and cinema and were widely respected within the industry.

Born with a passion for the performing arts, Navnindra began acting at the young age of three and was involved in amateur theatre during her early years. After completing her graduation, she pursued academics and became a lecturer in the Drama department at Punjab University, Patiala. During her time as a lecturer, she trained and mentored several aspiring actors who later went on to work in theatre, television, and films. She also served as the Director of the Audio-Visual Research Centre funded by the University Grants Commission for three years and reportedly had around 25 years of experience teaching production, direction, and acting for television.

Apart from her academic contributions, she continued to act in films and on television. She worked with acclaimed filmmakers such as Gulzar in Maachis, Dibakar Banerjee in Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, and Vishal Bhardwaj in Gubbare. She also appeared in international projects like The Pride and The Guru.

For many television viewers, she remained best known for playing Kalyani Singh Oberoi, the matriarch of the Oberoi family in the popular show Ishqbaaz, which starred Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna. She also appeared in films like Queen, where she played Kangana Ranaut’s grandmother, and Khufiya.

The veteran actor is survived by his son Kanu Behl, who is a director, best known for his films Agra and Despatch. The filmmaker's 2023 film, Agra, won the Best Indie Film award at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and received critical acclaim from the critics.